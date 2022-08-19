Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2 Trailer: Maheep Kapoor breaks down; Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari and Seema Kiran Sajdeh bring more sass and drama : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni and Seema Kiran Sajdeh are again, bringing couture, crushes, rushes and flashes . The trailer for the second season of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives will present you precisely why you have to to drop the whole lot come September 2nd and escape into this world of wine, whines and wives!

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2 Trailer: Maheep Kapoor breaks down; Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari and Seema Kiran Sajdeh deliver extra sass and drama

From star-studded cameos and drool worthy holidays, to groundbreaking fights and truckloads of scorching gossip, the ladies are prepared for a raging season 2! Tackling lies, love and life past 40, these associates who’ve caught collectively for 25 years are able to enter a brand new section of their lives.

Talking about The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives fabulous return to Netflix, Apoorva Mehta, CEO, Dharmatic Entertainment stated “The success of Season 1 of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood spanned regions – this kind of unfiltered realness has not been done in a while and it’s what contributed to the show being loved. We at Dharmatic Entertainment knew right away that if the show would come back, it would be bigger and more evolved, and that’s exactly what Season 2 is. Working with Netflix to bring the show to life has been a fruitful experience and we hope audiences around the world enjoy watching the new season of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives!”

Be it coping with impending menopause, reigniting previous passions or letting go of the ghosts of the previous – the squad has their fingers full and are coming to you on the 2nd of September, solely on Netflix!

