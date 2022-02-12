Face masks required inside Wagin Woolorama sheep sheds

Organisers of WA’s greatest sheep present are reminding guests that face masks will likely be obligatory contained in the sheep sheds and different indoor pavilions at this 12 months’s Wagin Woolorama.

Both stud exhibitors and guests to the sheep sheds — for the Merino and British and Australasian Breeds competitions — will likely be required to put on a masks whereas contained in the shed, however they will take it off as soon as exterior or wandering the grounds.

The guidelines comply with the Great Southern and Wheatbelt masks mandate which was enforced at 6pm on Thursday, January 27.

Under the requirement, masks are required for all indoor public settings.

The similar guidelines got here into play within the Peel and Perth areas on January 16.

Wagin Woolorama organisers introduced in December that showgoers would additionally need to be double-vaccinated in opposition to COVID-19.

This consists of each Woolorama and Blights Haulage Woolorama Rodeo friends, each of which must present proof of vaccination.

British and Australasian Breeds co-steward Josh Kippin mentioned organisers had been making a acutely aware effort to remind patrons.

“People will have to wear masks in the shed this year, yes,” he mentioned.

“We have been reminding people through the schedule but want to get the word out.”

Wagin Woolorama president Paul Powell mentioned organisers had been working carefully with Event Management WA to create Woolorama’s COVID Event Plan, which had been authorized by the Department of Health and WA’s Chief Health Officer.

“Event Management WA wrote our COVID plan last year and it went well, and we’re just doing the same thing,” he mentioned.

“The only change, I think, is the double vaccination requirement. We’re trying to put on a COVID-safe event.

“There’ll be mask wearing, of course, in high risk areas.

“But it’ll be the same thing – pay attention to the protocols, just do everybody a favour and adhere to those.”

Areas the place masks will likely be required embrace the sheep sheds, poultry sheds, the Home and Lifestyle Pavilion, the Wool Pavilion, the Eric Farrow Pavilion, amongst others.

Wagin Woolorama will likely be held March 11 and 12.