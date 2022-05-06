Facebook deliberately blocked Australian government and health care sites last year: report

The social media platform Facebook intentionally took down Australian authorities and well being care companies accounts final yr as a part of its effort to combat the passage of the media bargaining code, the Wall Street Journal has reported, citing whistleblowers and inner paperwork.

Based on Facebook paperwork in addition to testimony filed to US and Australian authorities, whistleblowers declare that the platform, owned by Meta, “deliberately created an overly broad and sloppy process to take down pages”.

Legislation for the media bargaining code, which requires platforms to reimburse Australian media corporations for information content material they share, was opposed by the US-based corporations equivalent to Facebook and Google.

Immediately after the ultimate laws was handed in Canberra in February 2021 Facebook blocked Australian websites for a matter of days. At the time, Facebook stated the inclusion of presidency and hospital websites was “inadvertent”.

More to come back