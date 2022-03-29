Facebook Messenger Adds Useful Shortcuts Feature: How It Works

Facebook Messenger has launched a brand new set of options referred to as Shortcuts, utilizing instructions on the messaging service. Users on iOS and Android smartphones can now difficulty instructions within the chat window to carry out completely different duties like notifying everybody in a bunch, or silently ship a message with out notifying different customers. They also can ship GIFs and ASCII emoticons on Facebook Messenger. The new options are paying homage to the now defunct MSN Messenger’s hidden ‘Easter Egg’ instructions and are designed to make sure duties on Messenger simpler by way of using one-word instructions.

The Meta-owned messaging service revealed on Tuesday that it was introducing Shortcuts for Facebook Messenger on Android and iOS, which will probably be obtainable beginning right this moment. Using the Shortcuts characteristic, customers can now kind @everybody to ship a notification to all customers within the chat. The command can be utilized to name group members’ consideration to a message asking a query, or as a reminder for an older message.

Users also can utilise Shortcuts on Messenger to message a consumer or group with out notifying them, utilizing the /silent command. Messages despatched utilizing this command won’t notify the consumer concerning the message, which may come in useful when messaging pals in numerous time zones with out disturbing them. The means to ship messages silently with out disturbing the recipient can also be discovered on rival messaging service Telegram, which introduced the characteristic in 2019.

Messenger has additionally introduced upcoming assist for a Shortcut to ship GIFs, arriving first on iOS

Photo Credit: Facebook

It is value noting that sure Facebook Messenger options introduced earlier this 12 months are but to be enabled for all customers on the service. In January, the corporate announced an upgraded messaging expertise for customers in its Secret Conversations mode, which makes use of end-to-end encryption (E2EE) for chats. These options embrace screenshot alerts, emoji reactions, and Vanish mode, introduced forward of the corporate’s deliberate date to make use of E2EE for all chats on Messenger.

Asked concerning the delay in rolling out these options, Head of Messenger Loredana Crisan informed Gadgets 360 that a few of these options had been being examined by the corporate for stability earlier than being rolled out to all areas.

Both the /silent and @everybody Shortcuts will probably be obtainable to Facebook Messenger customers on iOS and Android units beginning right this moment, in keeping with the corporate. Meanwhile, the corporate can also be engaged on including the flexibility to seek for and ship GIFs to customers and teams on Messenger utilizing the /gif command. Users will even be capable to use /shrug and /tableflip instructions to ship tableflip “(╯°□°）╯︵ ┻━┻” and shrug “¯_(ツ)_/¯” emoticons on Messenger.

These three instructions will probably be obtainable to customers on iOS units within the coming weeks. Messenger customers within the US will even be capable to ship and obtain cash through the use of the /pay command sooner or later, the corporate mentioned.