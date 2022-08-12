Facebook page admins to get new defamation defence under proposed reforms
“This means steps to remove, block, disable or otherwise prevent access by some or all persons to the matter,” the paper mentioned.
“It is intended that these steps will be reasonable in the circumstances, taking into account the internet intermediary’s capacity to do this in relation to the specific publication. The onus of proving that the reasonable access prevention steps have been taken will lie with the intermediary.”
Under another proposal, a defence of “innocent dissemination” could be accessible in some circumstances.
This proposal wouldn’t grant an automated defence or protected harbour to intermediaries the place a complainant may establish the poster, however it will be accessible to intermediaries if they’d an easily-accessible complaints process in place and took steps inside 14 days of a criticism to forestall entry to the fabric.
“If, after the receipt of a valid complaints notice, the internet intermediary decides not to take reasonable access prevention steps (and leaves the matter online), they have the option of defending the matter using any other defences available to them in defamation law,” the paper mentioned.
Written submissions on the proposals shut on September 9.
The paper additionally considers altering the legislation to afford new protections to different web intermediaries reminiscent of Google. The High Court is poised at hand down a call subsequent week below the present legislation on the legal responsibility of search engines like google and yahoo for defamatory search outcomes.
“Technology has advanced in leaps and bounds since Australia’s uniform defamation laws were drafted 18 years ago,” Speakman mentioned in an announcement on Friday.
“Almost anyone can post their views on a wide range of platforms at the touch of a screen or a button.
“The real question is when search engines like Google, social media platforms like Meta and a whole range of other internet intermediaries should be liable for content posted by users.
“In considering this reform, it is critical that we balance protecting free speech with the right of individuals to seek redress in appropriate circumstances for harm caused to their reputation.”
State and territory attorneys-general agreed to think about modifications to the legislation “by no later than the end of 2022”.
Defamation legislation is a duty of the states and territories and making certain the legal guidelines stay uniform requires the settlement of every jurisdiction.
A first tranche of defamation reforms commenced in NSW, Victoria and South Australia on July 1 final yr, and later in different jurisdictions, and included a brand new public curiosity defence. Western Australia has not but handed the modifications.
