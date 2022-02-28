Facebook shuts down pro-Russian network, Ukraine account hijacks | Fin24

Facebook discovered and disabled a disinformation community that operated accounts, teams and pages focusing on Ukraine throughout its social networks (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket through Getty Images)

Meta Platforms discovered and disabled a disinformation community that operated accounts, teams and pages focusing on Ukraine throughout its social networks, the corporate mentioned late Sunday.

The firm additionally recognized quite a lot of Ukrainian public figures whose accounts have been compromised by Ghostwriter, a identified risk actor with a historical past of spreading Kremlin-friendly propaganda.

Meta has seen an uptick in focusing on of Ukrainian customers with disinformation and makes an attempt to hijack accounts over the previous few days because the nation grapples with an invasion by Russian navy forces. With the battle taking heart stage in world information, Meta has “amplified” its cybersecurity crew with a particular operations heart and is “taking rapid and proactive steps to change the situation on-platform and make things safer,” Nathaniel Gleicher, its head of safety coverage, mentioned on a convention name.

The Facebook operator recognized a breach of its coordinated inauthentic behavior (CIB) coverage over the previous 48 hours that manifested in pretend personas posting hyperlinks and content material suggesting Western nations had betrayed Ukraine or that Ukraine was a failed state. The cross-platform operation spanned Twitter, Alphabet Inc.’s YouTube, Telegram and Russian social community VK in addition to web sites posing as unbiased information retailers. The pretend accounts claimed to be based mostly in Kyiv and included fictitious information editors and a former aviation engineer, whereas their profile images appeared to have been generated with the assistance of synthetic intelligence software program, the corporate mentioned.

Meta coordinated with different social networks and disrupted the marketing campaign when its Facebook pages had fewer than 4,000 followers and its attain on Instagram was at lower than 500 followers. The firm isn’t attributing the motion to Russia instantly, however it mentioned it recognized similarities to an April 2020 CIB network that it related with people in Russia and the contested Donbas area in Ukraine in addition to Crimea.

The Ghostwriter assaults efficiently compromised “a handful” of Ukrainian accounts, Gleicher mentioned. The group, which beforehand was alleged to be concerned in making an attempt to sway voters in Germany’s election, works by focusing on a small variety of high-profile customers and trying to acquire their login credentials so as to use their social accounts to unfold disinformation.

One of the items of content material it sought to submit was a YouTube video supposedly displaying Ukrainian troopers waving a white flag and surrendering to Russian troops. Facebook’s safety crew secured the affected accounts and alerted focused customers, although the corporate declined to determine any of the folks affected.

Facebook continues to be accessible inside Russia, based on its safety chief, although it’s conscious of reports that the nation’s regulators might throttle or take its providers offline after it rejected requests to dam content material inside its borders.