Facebook’s Former Executive Sheryl Sandberg Marries US Businessman

The couple posted a good looking photograph from their wedding ceremony on Instagram.

Former Meta Chief Operating Officer (COO) Sheryl Sandberg married businessman Tom Bernthal in an intimate ceremony on Saturday in Wyoming. Mr Bernthal is a former NBC information producer and is the founding father of the consulting agency Kelton Global.

The energy couple introduced their nuptials on Instagram with a good looking picture of them holding palms and sharing amusing on a gravel path within the woods.Ms Sandberg stored the caption easy with simply the phrase “Married” and a bunch of coronary heart emojis.

Mr Bernthal, however, opted for a extra detailed be aware. The businessman, who can be brother to actor Jon Bernthal, mentioned, “After both experiencing loss, Sheryl Sandberg and I weren’t sure we would ever find love again. Over the last three years, we’ve merged our lives and blended our families. Our wedding today was a dream come true.”

In his caption, Mr Bernthal is referring to the couple’s earlier marriages. Ms Sandberg was married to SurveyMonkey CEO Dave Goldberg who died on the age of 47 in 2015. Meanwhile, Mr Bernthal’s earlier marriage resulted in divorce.

Ms Sandberg has two youngsters with the late Mr Goldberg, whereas Mr Bernthal has three youngsters from his first marriage. As per a report by People Magazine, all 5 youngsters had been a part of the marriage social gathering. Speaking about their blended household, Mr Bernthal informed the publication: “It is our wedding as the seven of us.” To this, Ms Sandberg added, “We keep saying, ‘We’re all getting married.’” The couple has been engaged since February 2020.

It was, in reality, Mr Goldberg’s brother Rob Goldberg who first launched Ms Sandberg to Mr Bernthal in 2019. He additionally served because the co-officiant for the nuptials.

See the pictures right here:

Earlier this yr, Ms Sandberg introduced that she will probably be stepping down because the COO of Meta within the fall of 2022. On August 1, Javier Olivan replaced Ms Sandberg as the COO. She will probably be an worker of Meta by way of September 30. Following this, Ms Sandberg will proceed to serve on the board of administrators of the organisation and concentrate on her “foundation and philanthropic work,” she had mentioned in her announcement.