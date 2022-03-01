Facebook’s parent company restricts EU access to Russia’s RT, Sputnik

Facebook’s guardian firm Meta introduced immediately it will limit entry to Kremlin-backed information shops RT and Sputnik within the EU.

“We have received requests from a number of governments and the EU to take further steps in relation to Russian state controlled media. Given the exceptional nature of the current situation, we will be restricting access to RT and Sputnik across the EU at this time,” Meta’s vice chairman for world affairs, Nick Clegg, said.

“We will continue to work closely with Governments on this issue,” he added.

On Sunday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU would ban RT, previously referred to as Russia Today, and Sputnik, described within the West as propaganda instruments for the Kremlin. The proposed ban comes amid an escalating data struggle, as Moscow intensifies its crackdown on overseas platforms and native media.

In current days, on-line platforms have been beneath elevated political stress to crack down on Russian disinformation.

Earlier Monday, the leaders of the Baltic international locations and Poland asked Google and Facebook to restrict the social media accounts and net streaming channels of Kremlin-backed shops. French Digital Affairs Minister Cédric O made comparable requests to the French representatives of tech firms together with Facebook, Google, Microsoft and TikTok.

Twitter introduced it would label and scale back the visibility of tweets linked to RT and Sputnik; Microsoft said it will take away RT apps from its app retailer and de-rank search outcomes from Bing; and TikTok reportedly suspended the accounts of RT and Sputnik in Europe.

Google’s YouTube mentioned Saturday it will “significantly limit” suggestions for RT and several other Russian state-run media channels.