Facebook’s public strategy outgrew Sheryl Sandberg

Over the previous two years, the corporate’s public face in authorities capitals has as an alternative been Nick Clegg, former deputy prime minister of the U.Ok., who’s now Meta’s president of worldwide affairs. He has served as a de facto messenger-in-chief, defending the corporate’s political repute in interviews, weblog posts and conversations with policymakers.

“Bringing Nick in was an acknowledgment they needed someone who could speak politics,” stated Crystal Patterson, who labored at Facebook for seven years on a wide range of political groups earlier than switching to foyer Democrats on Capitol Hill in February. “The approach they’ve taken by bringing Nick in, and being a little bit more publicly measured, is a reflection of how risky the political terrain is.”

Meta declined to remark for this text. Clegg and Sandberg didn’t reply to requests for remark.

While Clegg isn’t in charge of Meta’s operational aspect like Sandberg was, which may be a part of his enchantment — creating a long way between his persona and the corporate he represents.

Clegg himself has leaned into his place as an “outsider” to push the message that he’s reliable.

“I’m an outsider to both Silicon Valley and Washington,” Clegg wrote in CNBC op-ed last year, saying that makes him the one that can dealer compromises between Republicans and Democrats over tech regulation. “To make progress, we need to break the gridlock in DC,” he wrote, including that “no one wants the status quo.”

Sandberg, who introduced Wednesday that she is leaving her chief working officer put up, got here to Facebook together with her personal political background as a former prime aide to Clinton administration Treasury Secretary Larry Summers. But she lacked the high-level policymaking expertise that Clegg brings to the desk.

And Sandberg noticed her star decline as she fought to guard Facebook’s repute at a time when the corporate was freshly blindsided by accusations of mishandling its consumer information, enabling the unfold of Russian propaganda and spreading hate speech.

Sandberg has been sidelined from the corporate’s lobbying and public relations work since quickly after the 2016 presidential election when Congress zeroed in on Facebook’s function in offering a platform to Russian misinformation. Congressional aides would now not settle for anyone besides Zuckerberg to signify the corporate on Capitol Hill, in response to two folks accustomed to the dynamic who had been granted anonymity to debate non-public conversations.

“In the tech golden era, early on, members of Congress were falling over themselves to come up to campus or to see Sheryl when she came,” stated Katie Harbath, who labored at Facebook’s D.C. workplace for greater than a decade as a Republican lobbyist earlier than leaving final yr. “Things really started to turn” for Facebook in 2016, she added.

As Zuckerberg was compelled into the political highlight, he defended Facebook’s hands-off approach to moderating political speech in a manifesto-like speech at Georgetown in 2019, and met with a gaggle of Democratic senators in September of that yr. He dined with then-President Donald Trump at the White House and hosted dinner with high-profile conservative figures corresponding to Fox News host Tucker Carlson — drawing criticism that he was aligning himself with the precise. In the previous 4 years, Zuckerberg has testified on Capitol Hill eight occasions.

But Zuckeberg has remained an usually problematic spokesperson for the corporate. Following revelations from Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen late final yr, Zuckerberg painted Facebook as a victim of a smear campaign, prompting criticism from lawmakers. And he was denounced by civil rights teams over his choice to take no motion towards a put up from Trump threatening that “looters” could be shot throughout the George Floyd protests in 2020.

Since becoming a member of Facebook, Clegg has taken a few of that warmth off Zuckerberg. Clegg has fired off weblog posts, statements and appeared in media appearances portray Facebook as an organization that’s doing its greatest to sort out complicated points and shield its customers. Clegg penned a weblog put up titled “What the Wall Street Journal Got Wrong” when the newspaper first started publishing tales about Instagram’s adverse affect on kids’s psychological well being. The former U.Ok. politician has insisted that Facebook is open to regulation whereas declining to apologize for the corporate’s conduct.

Sandberg, in the meantime, struggled to get well from reputational hits like taking partial accountability for signing off on some work done by Definers, a Republican opposition analysis agency working for Facebook that forged billionaire liberal funder George Soros because the power behind anti-Facebook critics and helped body senators as hypocritical for criticizing Facebook whereas taking vital marketing campaign donations from the corporate.

Most lately, Sandberg aggravated lawmakers when she downplayed Facebook’s function within the Jan. 6 riots on Capitol Hill. (Evidence in court docket paperwork has since proven that many protesters used Facebook to speak about their unlawful actions on that day.)

Weeks after her feedback, a Facebook marketing consultant texted a congressional aide insisting that Sandberg’s feedback weren’t deceptive and that she “never said Facebook bears no responsibility,” an aide instructed POLITICO.

“Sandberg sought to demonstrate she was right the whole time in terms of her comments about January 6 not being planned on Facebook,” stated the senior Democratic House aide, who spoke on situation of anonymity as a result of they weren’t approved to talk on the report. “It was a completely ineffective cleanup.”

Even amid the criticism, nevertheless, Sandberg made a reputation for herself because the highest-level government at Facebook who was keen to listen to out social justice advocates and election integrity officers involved in regards to the social media platform’s contributions to societal ills. Sandberg sat down with civil rights group Color of Change after the Definers incident and pledged that Facebook would conduct a civil rights audit. She oversaw the auditing course of, which was led by civil rights legal professional Laura Murphy, and dedicated to creating the platform safer for folks of colour in its aftermath.

“Sheryl Sandberg time and time again did make a commitment to engage, to reach out, to try to be in conversation with civil rights groups,” stated Rashad Robinson, president of Color of Change. “And she worked to try to find pathways to solve a problem. I don’t believe we would have gotten a public civil rights audit without Sheryl.” Facebook has since employed a vp for civil rights. But Robinson stated the difficulty comes all the way down to Zuckerberg’s tight management over the corporate.

“I don’t know who takes over this work at a C-suite level,” Robinson stated. “The same person that was in charge of Facebook before this announcement is still in charge of Facebook now.”

Ultimately, Zuckerberg has solely concentrated extra energy over the corporate’s decision-making.

“At the end of the day, Mark still has the final call,” stated Harbath.

Zuckerberg introduced in Joel Kaplan, Facebook’s vp of worldwide public coverage, in 2011 — sparking years of criticism that he has outsized management over the corporate’s content material moderation selections and is sympathetic to conservative figures. Facebook workers and out of doors critics have accused Kaplan of utilizing his place to cater to the GOP.

Sandberg, in the meantime, pushed to create groups dedicated to election integrity throughout the firm, which have develop into a central a part of Facebook’s technique in combating election misinformation.

In latest years, Facebook has assumed extra accountability over the content material circulating on its platform. The firm clamped down considerably on hate speech and booted Trump from the platform within the wake of Jan. 6.

But Facebook has since pivoted to the metaverse, each with the title change and with Zuckerberg’s choice to focus most of his consideration to creating that virtual-reality world over the Facebook platform.

That leaves Clegg because the disaster supervisor for Facebook’s knottiest points about misinformation and hate speech. He’s attempting to navigate the opposing complaints from conservative and liberal arguments, in search of to carve out a pro-regulation stance which may appease each side of the aisle.

In that CNBC op-ed, Clegg stated he made progress within the U.Ok. as a result of he introduced collectively center-left and center-right politicians. “It worked because we focused on making progress on the things we agreed on,” Clegg wrote.