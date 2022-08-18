Fact check: Altered image of Donald Trump at golf tournament adds fat, wrinkles

The declare: Image reveals Donald Trump with a double chin and deep wrinkles

Former President Donald Trump’s well being was a frequent subject of dialogue whereas he was in workplace.

Dr. Sean Conley, the White House doctor, stated Trump was in “very good health” after a 2019 medical analysis. During an examination a 12 months earlier, Trump was recorded to be six toes three inches tall and 239 kilos, which is medically thought-about obese and on the verge of weight problems, USA TODAY reported.

Trump’s well being turned a focal point once more after a purported picture of him circulated extensively on Facebook. In the picture, Trump is sporting a “Make America Great Again” hat outdoors with a pronounced double chin and deep facial wrinkles.

“The first pic of Trump after the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago,” reads the caption of the Aug. 10 post.

A similar version on Facebook garnered greater than 1,800 likes and a whole lot of shares in a day earlier than the caption was edited. Other iterations have been shared on Twitter.

But the picture has been digitally altered. The unique picture was captured by an Associated Press photographer and reveals Trump with a single chin, shallower wrinkles and a thinner face.

A day after probably the most widespread Facebook submit was shared, the caption was edited to level out the picture was altered. USA TODAY reached out to the person who shared the declare for remark.

Former President Donald Trump on the LIV Invitational Pro-Am on July 28, 2022, on his golf resort in Bedmister, N.J.

Image was digitally altered

The unique picture of Trump was captured on the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf event in Bedminster, NJ. It was taken by AP photographer Seth Wenig on July 28 and reveals Trump strolling outdoors on the golf course. Though he seems flushed, the additional fats round his face and enhanced wrinkles usually are not current.

Fact examine: Bruce Reinhart, who approved FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, was not appointed by Trump

The unique picture was included in articles printed by USA TODAY and AP.

Wenig captured quite a few other photos of Trump all through the course of the event, none of which present him with a double chin or additional wrinkles.

Our score: Altered

Based on our analysis, we price ALTERED a picture purporting to indicate Trump with a double chin and deep wrinkles. The unique picture was captured by an AP photographer and reveals Trump with out the additional fats and deep wrinkles on his face.

Our fact-check sources:

