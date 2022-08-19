Fact check: Do 25% of UK hosts want to kick out Ukrainian refugees?

Russian state media have misleadingly claimed that many British households now remorse internet hosting Ukrainian refugees.

False rumours have unfold that greater than 25% of UK hosts wish to evict their Ukrainian visitors after six months.

Euronews has fact-checked the claims.

A July poll by the UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) surveyed over 7,000 households who’ve joined the British authorities’s “Homes for Ukraine” scheme.

The programme — launched in March — permits Ukrainian households fleeing the Russian invasion to return to the UK if they’ve a delegated volunteer or sponsor who can present appropriate lodging.

By the top of July, greater than 100,000 folks from Ukraine have arrived within the UK, despite criticism from NGOs in regards to the authorities’s scheme.

According to the ONS survey, 25% of respondents answered that they meant to accommodate refugees for six months or fewer, whereas 37% mentioned they had been able to accommodate households for one yr or longer.

The polls don’t survey or point out what number of UK hosts could also be uninterested in dwelling with Ukrainian refugees or would wish to expel them.

In reality, 30% of present or earlier sponsors mentioned that the rising value of dwelling had considerably affected their potential to offer assist by way of the scheme.

Of those that deliberate to offer lodging for between six months and one yr, 70% of respondents mentioned that continued month-to-month authorities funds would encourage them to host refugees for longer.

Meanwhile, 38% mentioned extra assist for being a sponsor, basically, would encourage them to host for longer.

A spokesperson for ONS confirmed to Euronews that the Russian media wording was not what the survey confirmed.

The ONS did ask hosts what motivated them to use below the “Homes for Ukraine” scheme, and an enormous 94% mentioned they needed to assist folks fleeing a struggle zone.

Discrediting Ukrainian refugees in Europe has grow to be a standard theme for misinformation in current weeks.

Euronews has beforehand fact-checked false claims that Ukrainian refugees set fire to a house in Germany and dragged away after blocking a major road in Italy.