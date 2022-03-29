Fact Check: Does this viral collage show celebs reacting to Will Smith-Chris Rock slap incident? Here is the truth

The incident by which Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at Oscars 2022 has turned out to be essentially the most talked about second from the award ceremony. Since the incident, a number of posts associated to the episode have made their method onto social media. Amid them is a collage of many Hollywood celebrities, which is being shared with a declare that it exhibits their reactions to the incident. This declare, nonetheless, is fake.

Claim: “Audience reaction when Will Smith punched Chris Rock on Stage at the #Oscars,” wrote a Twitter consumer whereas posting the image. The collage contains pictures of Matt Damon, Emma Stone, Trevante Rhodes, David Oyelowo, Charlize Theron, Dwayne Johnson, Busy Philipps, Barry Jenkins, Meryl Streep, Jaden Piner, Salma Hayek, John Legend, Michelle Williams, Mel Gibson and Ryan Gosling.

Take a have a look at the image that are actually many sharing:

Investigation: A Google search utilizing the key phrases ‘celebrity reaction collage Oscars’ offered us with a picture that was tweeted by Los Angeles Times again in 2017. The picture exhibits the reactions of celebrities to a mixup that occurred when La La Land was mistakenly introduced because the winner as an alternative of Moonlight at Oscars 2017.

Take a have a look at the tweet:

In the picture, you’ll be able to see a number of celebrities and their reactions that are added within the edited collage that’s now going viral with the false declare. Matt Demon, David Oyelowo, Busy Philipps, Salma Hayek, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Williams may be seen.

We additionally got here throughout a picture tweeted by The New York Times again in 2017 which exhibits actor Charlize Theron’s response to the mixup.

Faces within the crowd as “Moonlight” was named greatest image. In a bewildering finish to the present, “La La Land” was first introduced because the winner. pic.twitter.com/7bgEd3Vecj — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 27, 2017

To establish the pictures of the opposite celebrities from the collage, we continued looking for extra pictures with the key phrases ‘La La Land and Moonlight mixup celebrity reactions’. This offered us with a tweet that incorporates footage of Meryl Streep’s response.

We additionally looked for ‘Jaden Piner picture during 2017 Oscars mixup’ and got here throughout an image on AFP discussion board from the 2017 occasion.

As for Mel Gibson’s image used within the collage, right here is the unique picture that we discovered on the positioning AP images. It can be from Oscars 2017 and a response to the mixup.

Here’s a picture of Ryan Gosling from the 2017 occasion:

As for the remaining celebrities, Emma Stone, Barry Jenkins, Trevante Rhodes, and John Legend, we searched their names in relation to the 2017 occasion and these are the outcomes we got here throughout.

Take a have a look at the picture of La La Land actor Emma Stone here.

Singer John Legend’s expression is captured on this video:

Though we weren’t capable of finding the precise image of Moonlight director Barry Jenkins and actor Trevante Rhodes used within the viral image with the false declare, listed here are the posts showcasing them on the occasion.

So, the declare that the collage showcases reactions of celebrities to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock in the course of the just lately concluded Oscars 2022 is fake. The celebrities within the viral image are reacting to the mixup that occurred throughout Oscars 2017 when La La Land was mistakenly introduced because the winner as an alternative of Moonlight.