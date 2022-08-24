Fact check: False claim that video shows Sen. McConnell calling for Speaker Pelosi to be ‘jailed’

The declare: Video exhibits Sen. Mitch McConnell calling for Speaker Nancy Pelosi to be ‘jailed’

Some social media customers are sharing a video they declare exhibits Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., calling for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to be “jailed.”

“‘She should be jailed!’ Mitch McConnell exposed Nancy Pelosi to her face In congres (sic),” reads the caption of an Aug. 16 Facebook post that includes the video.

The video was considered 37,000 occasions in per week and collected greater than 2,000 interactions.

But the video does not present what the caption claims.

While the Senate minority chief mentions Pelosi in the course of the video, he doesn’t name for her to be jailed.

USA TODAY reached out to the Facebook person who shared the declare for remark.

Video exhibits McConnell pushing laws and discussing proposed Jan. 6 fee

The video within the social media publish consists of two separate clips.

The first clip is from early 2019 and exhibits McConnell advocating for the House to go legislation pertaining to Israel, Syria and Jordan.

In the clip, McConnell talked about the House speaker as soon as, saying, “Speaker Pelosi apparently feels compelled to have her members vote on a resolution that would reportedly condemn anti-Semitism.” The remark ostensibly referred to a House resolution that handed in March 2019 and condemned bigotry against various racial, ethnic and religious groups.

In the second clip, filmed in early 2021, McConnell discussed the proposed fee to research the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. In the clip, he criticized as “partisan” Pelosi’s proposed structure for the commission.

McConnell didn’t name for Pelosi to be jailed in both clip.

McConnell’s workplace didn’t reply to a request for remark.

Fact check: False claim that video shows Ted Cruz presenting new Jan. 6 information

USA TODAY discovered no evidence elsewhere of McConnell calling for Pelosi to be jailed in another assertion.

The declare was additionally debunked by PolitiFact.

Our ranking: False

Based on our analysis, we charge FALSE the declare {that a} video exhibits McConnell calling for Pelosi to be “jailed.” McConnell mentions Pelosi within the video, however he doesn’t name for her to be jailed.

