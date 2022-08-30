FACT CHECK | No, the EFF is not allowed to share IGI’s ‘rogue unit’ report | News24

The EFF claimed a 2019 courtroom ruling allowed them to distribute a discredited IGI report on the so-called SARS “rogue unit”.

Media reviews on testimony on the Section 194 Committee stated Floyd Shivambu supplied the report back to an official of the Public Protector.

An October 2020 courtroom ruling discovered the EFF’s “unauthorised possession of the classified report is a continuing offence” and interdicted the distribution of the report.

The EFF responded with assaults on the media after it emerged the get together’s deputy chief, Floyd Shivambu, illegally shared a categorised Inspector General of Intelligence (IGI) report on the so-called “rogue unit” on the South African Revenue Service (SARS) with a supervisor on the Public Protector in 2018.

It saved quiet, nonetheless, a few courtroom ruling explicitly prohibiting the dissemination of the report.

On Thursday, the manager supervisor of investigations within the Public Protector’s workplace, Ponatshego Mogaladi, informed the Section 194 Committee, which is investigating Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s health for workplace, of a gathering she had with Shivambu on 8 December 2018 about his complaints in opposition to Pravin Gordhan.

“The meeting was initially supposed to be chaired by the PP (Mkhwebane), however I was informed by the investigators that she was not available. I have not been able to find the recording of the meeting. During the meeting however, the complainant sent me a copy of the classified 2014 IGI Report via WhatsApp text. This was followed with an email with the same attached,” learn an affidavit Mogaladi submitted to the Section 194 Committee.

The electronic mail, which was proven to the Section 194 Committee, was despatched on Tuesday, 11 December 2018, at 09:37.

Mogaladi stated she could not entry the model forwarded on WhatsApp.

Mogaladi emphasised that she solely learn the primary two pages, because the second web page indicated that it was high secret. She additionally assumed that it was from the State Security Agency (SSA) and unrelated to the SARS unit.

“I just closed it and did not go back to it. I did not print it, nor did I disseminate it,” Mogaladi said within the affidavit.

READ | ‘Physical possession’ one thing but Shivambu’s ‘rogue unit’ report disclosure an offence – Mkhwebane

There isn’t any testimony earlier than the committee that the report Mogaladi obtained from Shivambu made its solution to Mkhwebane.

Mkhwebane’s model is that the report was “dropped off” on the Office of the Public Protector.

On Saturday, the EFF issued an announcement responding to media reviews relating to Mogaladi’s testimony – a few of which incorrectly said that Shivambu supplied the report back to Mkhwebane, News24 excluded.

“In a testament to their illiteracy and their thirst to attack the enemies of Pravin Gordhan, hired guns who call themselves journalists have sought to criminalise the EFF Deputy President Floyd Shivambu for sharing an intelligence report that was part of the public record and readily available to the public since 2019,” reads the assertion.

“The report, which Pravin Jamnandas (sic) Gordhan tried to have removed from the court papers was publicly available and could be shared with everyone by the EFF as part of the court record. This was after the Equality Court dismissed Gordhan’s attempt to have it removed from the court record in 2019.”

Shivambu additionally tweeted: “I see that Fools & semi-literate militia of the establishment are excited over nothing. The @EFFSouthAfrica was permitted by a Court of Law in 2019 to publish the Rogue Unit report & we published it in our website.”

Shivambu additionally included a hyperlink to a weblog publish, which appeared on IOL on 19 October 2018.

Shivambu’s missive, which appeared when the EFF intensified its assaults on Gordhan because the get together confronted scrutiny over its half within the looting of VBS, made no point out of the IGI report, despite the fact that a few of Shivambu’s assertions in opposition to Gordhan and the “so-called rogue unit” might conceivably have emanated from the discredited report.

The EFF is appropriate {that a} courtroom judgment within the Equality Court by Judge Roland Sutherland did not grant Gordhan’s software to strike out the IGI report from the courtroom document. The report was a part of EFF chief Julius Malema’s affidavit.

Sutherland dismissed Gordhan’s interlocutory software to have the report struck on the grounds that no intelligence brokers’ identities had been disclosed – the explanation why the state safety minister opposed the discharge of the report in one other matter.

“The persons described are not secret operatives in the least. Moreover, at the time the document was attached to Shivambu’s affidavit, the document was already in the public domain and had been the subject of media reports. Any confidentiality claimed for the document is futile,” reads Sutherland’s judgment. “The upshot is that no sound reason exists why its contents could usefully or appropriately be suppressed.”

Sutherland additionally discovered that the report was irrelevant within the case earlier than the courtroom.

Nowhere within the judgment did Sutherland concern an order to declassify the report or grant the EFF the precise to disseminate it past the courtroom document.

The judgment was handed down on 31 October 2019, 10 months after Shivambu disseminated the report back to Mogaladi.

READ | Court finds PP and EFF in unlawful possession of impugned IGI report

However, this courtroom case wasn’t the one one involving the EFF, wherein the IGI report got here up.

Then state safety minister Ayanda Dlodlo utilized for an interdict in opposition to the discharge of the report.

Judge Nomonde Mngqibisa-Thusi explicitly interdicted the discharge, publication and offering public entry to the report in a 29 October 2020 ruling.

No reference to this ruling is made within the EFF’s assertion.

“The Public Protector and the EFF’s argument that the information is already in the public domain, and therefore any prejudice has already occurred has no merit,” reads Mngqibisa-Thusi’s judgment.

“The fact that the I-G’s report is in the public domain does not result in it losing its classification. Until the report is declassified, its unauthorised possession is unlawful in terms of s 4 of the Protection of Information Act and s 26 of the Intelligence Services Act.”

The ruling states:

The Public Protector and the EFF can not, due to this fact, depend on the bottom that the I-G’s report is within the public area since their unauthorised possession of the categorised report is a unbroken offence.

Mngqibisa-Thusi additionally wasn’t satisfied that she needs to be sure by the Sutherland ruling, because the “issues serving before that court were different from the issues before this court”.

The EFF and Shivambu’s reliance on the October 2019 Sutherland ruling – which to their thoughts, gave them the precise to publish the report – would not maintain water in defence of Shivambu, as he despatched the report back to Mogaladi on 8 December 2018 and once more on 11 December 2018.

Furthermore, Mngqibisi-Thusi additionally identified in her ruling that the EFF approached the state safety minister on 19 July 2019 to be furnished with a declassified copy of the IGI report – seven months after Shivambu supplied the report back to Mogaladi.

It seems, additional, that Mkhwebane was conscious that utilizing a categorised report was unlawful.

READ | ‘I have a top-secret clearance certificate’: Mkhwebane denies unlawful possession of classified report

In her in the end invalidated report on the “rogue unit”, Mkhwebane omitted that she possessed the categorised IGI report.

Instead, she claimed to have it “on good authority” that the IGI discovered that the high-risk investigative physique inside SARS was “a covert unit utilising covert and intrusive methods, which were not in line with the SARS mandate”, that it violated the Constitution and that establishing an intelligence capability inside SARS was “illegal”.

Only when Gordhan and others challenged her report did Mkhwebane admit that she had the IGI report, which had been “dropped off” at her workplace.

Meanwhile, Mkhwebane, in March 2019, laid legal fees in opposition to then state safety minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Dube as she was interfering in her work by refusing handy over a declassified model of the report.

Two months later, Letsatsi-Dube opened a legal case in opposition to Mkhwebane, charging her with theft of knowledge and violation of South Africa’s safety legal guidelines.

Earlier within the inquiry into her health to carry workplace, Mkhwebane’s advocate, Dali Mpofu SC, revealed that she sought to “regularise” her illegal possession of the IGI report and admitted that she was “in possession off something illegal and [she wanted] to make it legal,” as witness Johann van Loggerenberg put it.

READ | Mkhwebane ignored warning that report could face court challenge, and it later did, inquiry hears

In her written responses to MPs’ questions, Mkhwebane continued to insist that the IGI report had been “dropped off” at her workplace and contended that being in possession of it was not an offence, regardless of Mngqibisa-Thusi’s ruling.

“The Protection of Information Act 84 of 1982 deals with offences for the possession and disclosing of classified information. I must emphasise that, in terms of this legislation, physical possession is one thing, however the disclosure of such information is an offence,” she stated.

The IGI report was reviewed and put aside by a courtroom in June 2020.

Most of the opposite reviews associated to the “rogue unit” have been disowned or discredited, and the EFF and Mkhwebane seem like the lone voices left within the “rogue unit” choir.

On Thursday night, after Mogaladi’s testimony, News24 emailed inquiries to Shivambu. He is but to reply.