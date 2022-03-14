Fact-Check: No, this video doesn’t show Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife. Here’s the truth

Amid the continued Russia-Ukraine struggle, a number of movies and images are going viral, a lot of that are being circulated with false claims. One such video that’s going viral reveals two singers performing an acoustic rendition of the music Endless Love by Lionel Richie and Diana Ross. The video, nevertheless, is being shared with a declare that the singers within the video are Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and his spouse, Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska ‘in their younger and happy days’. This declare is fake.

Claim: The video was posted on the social networking website by Facebook person Sankara N Nair on March 10. “Ukrainian President Zelensky and Wife in their younger n happy days. Hmmm.. how, just in one mad moment, your life can turn upside down. Truly, life is an unfathomable paradox. This can happen to anyone of us. Just Pray,” reads the textual content shared together with the video.

Take a have a look at the publish under:

Since being posted, the video has been shared by just a few and acquired some feedback as nicely.

The declare shared within the video that it options Zelensky and his spouse, nevertheless, is fake.

Investigation: Upon working a primary Google search utilizing the key phrases ‘endless love cover’, we discovered the unique video that was shared by a band named Boyce Avenue. The title of the video states that the music within the video has been coated by Boyce Avenue and singer Connie Talbot.

According to the YouTube bio of channel, Boyce Avenue is a Florida-based band. Its members are three brothers named Alejandro (lead vocals, guitar, piano), Fabian (guitar, vocals) and Daniel (bass, percussion, vocals).

Take a have a look at the video:

The video was shared on YouTube on February 20 and has since collected over 3.8 million views.

Here’s an image of Volodymyr Zelensky and Olena Zelenska shared by each of them on Instagram on December 31, 2021.

Conclusion: So, the declare that the video options Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and his spouse, Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska shouldn’t be true.