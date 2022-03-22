Fact Check: This video is going viral with a claim that it shows China plane crash. Here’s the truth behind it

An aircraft with 132 people on board crashed in a mountainous space of southern China on Monday. The information despatched shock-waves the world over and shortly social media was flooded with posts concerning the incident. Amidst this, a video with a declare that it exhibits the “last moment recorded on the plane” additionally started circulating on-line. This video and the declare shared with it, nonetheless, are false.

Claim: Here’s one such put up with the video and the declare. “A Boeing 737 just crashed in southern China. This was one of the last moment recorded on the plane. maybe the only moment. Viewers’ discretion advised. #planecrash #Boeing #China,” reads the tweet shared together with a video.

Take a take a look at your complete share beneath:

Posted on March 21, the tweet has collected greater than 200 retweets to this point.

However, the video will not be associated to the current airplane crash in China and the declare shared with it’s false. The clip is definitely from a video simulation of an Ethiopian Airlines flight that crashed on March 10, 2019.

Investigation: While watching the video, it turns into clear that it’s a simulation and never an precise video recorded contained in the airplane.

One may also see a brand on the airplane within the video.

The brand on the airplane within the video really belongs to Ethiopian Airlines.

A fast search on Google makes it clear that the brand really belongs to Ethiopian Airlines whereas the airplane that crashed on Monday was a China Eastern Airlines airplane.

Upon looking the key phrases “Ethiopian Airlines crash simulation” on YouTube, we landed on a video by which we discovered the clip that’s going viral.

“Ethiopia Plane Crash, Ethiopia Airlines B737 MAX Crashes After Takeoff, Addis Ababa Airport [XP11],” reads the caption of this video that was posted on March 11, 2019.

Skip to round 9.21 minutes within the video beneath to see the viral clip that’s circulating on-line now:

In the outline for the video on YouTube, it reads: “This is not exactly what happened, this is only a simulated flight crash for Ethiopian Airlines flight ET302.”

According to the BBC, the Ethiopian Airlines jet crashed shortly after taking-off from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on March 10, 2019. The flight, with 157 individuals on board, had no survivors.

Conclusion: Hence, the video is a simulation and is being circulated with a false declare.