Fact Check: Truth behind pic of exhausted firefighters going viral amid Russia-Ukraine war

Amid the continued Russia-Ukraine disaster, a number of deceptive posts are circulating on social media. One such submit being shared reveals a picture of three firefighters. The picture is being shared with a declare that it reveals Ukrainian firefighters. However, the image isn’t latest and was clicked in Australia.

Claim: Among the numerous posts being shared with the image, right here’s one submit on Facebook that claims, “Ukrainian firefighters and rescuers”. The picture reveals three firefighters sitting collectively. Their faces and uniform is roofed in soot.

Take a take a look at the share:

Since being shared on March 19, the submit has obtained a number of reactions.

The picture nevertheless isn’t from Ukraine.

Investigation: Upon operating a reverse picture search on the picture it turned clear that the picture was clicked in Australia again in 2019. It had even gone viral on the time.

The picture was shared by a band known as The Wolfe Brothers on their Facebook web page on February 1, 2019. “If you might be unaware at present in Tasmania there may be some severely unhealthy Bush Fires. Nearly 3 % of the state has been destroyed,’ reads a little bit of the submit. In the submit, the band expressed their gratitude to firefighters, police personnel, and different volunteers serving to out throughout the time.

See the submit beneath:

Conclusion: Hence, the image isn’t from Ukraine and being shared with a deceptive declare.