Fact Check: Truth behind viral video of woman getting robbed after taking food from stranger

A video displaying a girl getting robbed after taking meals from a stranger goes viral all around the Internet. The video exhibits a girl providing some ‘prasad’ to the lady. After the lady eats it, she faints and the lady who gave her the meals, alongside along with her accomplices, steals the lady’s jewelry and cellphone. The clip is being shared as a ‘caught-on-camera’ incident. However, the video is scripted and was created for consciousness functions to warn individuals about such situations.

Claim: Here’s the declare being shared with the video on Facebook. Shared in Hindi, the caption, when loosely translated reads, “Whenever you go out of the house, do not take any prasad from anyone. Don’t know where this video is from, women are also victimizing women. Be careful, be alert. ”

See your entire submit right here:

Investigation: Upon checking particulars of the video, we landed on a YouTube channel referred to as ‘3RD EYE’ that had initially shared the video earlier this month. The headline for the video reads, “BE CAREFUL WITH STRANGERS | UNBELIEVABLE THINGS CAUGHT AT CCTV | Social Awareness Video By 3rd Eye. ”

The channel usually posts such consciousness movies and the outline for this video mentions this disclaimer as effectively.

“Please be aware that this Channel features scripted dramas and parodies to Aware People in Different Situations. This Channel Brings Social Awareness Videos. These short films are for entertainment purposes only!”

Conclusion: So, the declare that the video exhibits an precise incident is fake. The video is scripted and created for consciousness functions.