Fact Check: Truth behind viral video showing PM Narendra Modi playing cricket

A video with the declare that it exhibits PM Narendra Modi enjoying cricket is being posted by many on numerous social media platforms. The declare, nevertheless, is fake and the video doesn’t present the prime minister.

Claim: “Narendra Modi playing to cricket,” wrote a Facebook consumer and shared the video. Text on the video additionally claims the identical factor. The video exhibits an aged individual wearing a white kurta-pajama and a blue pullover batting along with his again in the direction of the digital camera.

Take a have a look at the video:

Investigation: The very first thing we observed within the video is the usage of filter that made the clip a bit blurry. We took a screenshot from the video and carried out a reverse picture search and observed just a few different YouTube hyperlinks with the identical clip and declare. We then used the textual content within the video, “Narendra Modi playing to cricket” and searched it on Twitter. The search led us to a tweet posted on April 25 comprising a YouTube hyperlink shared with the identical declare. However, within the feedback part of the submit, many had identified that the individual within the video just isn’t PM Modi however actor Yograj Singh, who can also be cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s father.

As our subsequent step, we searched the Instagram web page of Yograj Singh. Though the web page just isn’t verified, it’s adopted by Yuvraj Singh and the cricketer typically feedback on the posts shared on the web page.

The picture exhibits Yuvraj Singh following the Instagram web page of Yograj Singh.(Instagram/@yograjofficial)

We discovered the unique video that Yograj Singh had shared on March 14. “Life is more fun, if you play games. Cricket is my passion. What is your game?” he wrote together with the clip.

So, the declare that the viral video exhibits PM Narendra Modi enjoying cricket is wrong. The video exhibits Yograj Singh.