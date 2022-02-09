Fact check: UK police are not investigating COVID-19 vaccine programme

Multiple police forces within the UK have denied claims that an investigation has been launched into the nation’s vaccination programme.

False on-line claims have recommended that British police have launched the “world’s largest criminal investigation” into COVID-19 jabs.

Multiple movies have not too long ago proven anti-vaccine protesters confronting well being officers and emergency employees, falsely claiming that vaccines are an alleged risk to public well being.

But authorities in London and Yorkshire have denied any prison probe being launched.

In current months, anti-vaccine protests have hit many European nations as governments started introducing vaccine mandates.

Global well being officers have reiterated that COVID-19 vaccines are secure and efficient, and any dangers are extraordinarily uncommon.

Across the UK, a number of demonstrators have filmed themselves getting into hospitals, police stations and vaccine centres.

Once inside, they hand out pretend authorized paperwork to pressure well being employees or police in an try and shut down vaccination programmes.

These pretend authorized paperwork comprise quite a lot of unsubstantiated claims, together with unfounded allegations that the UK authorities has dedicated “murder” and “war crimes”.

Some of those demonstrators establish themselves as “sovereign citizens” — a motion based within the United States within the Seventies.

This group believes they’ve the ability to convey politicians and regulators to so-called “common law” justice.

The defunct “laws” they typically cite — such because the Magna Carta — are historic and haven’t any authorized standing as we speak.

Routine case quantity used as false proof of investigation

One deceptive allegation focuses on a police case quantity “60929679/21,” filed by a West London police station.

But a number of social media posts referring to those similar digits have been labelled as deceptive by Facebook and different platforms.

The Metropolitan Police have repeatedly said {that a} routine case quantity doesn’t imply any investigation has been launched.

“On 20 December, a number of documents were submitted at a west London police station in support of allegations of criminality in relation to the UK’s vaccine programme,” a spokesperson mentioned.

“A crime reference number was created and provided to the complainants. This is not an indication that an investigation is underway or that a crime has been committed, it merely acknowledges that an allegation has been received and recorded,” they added.

“To date, there is nothing to indicate that a crime has been committed and no criminal investigation has been launched.”

Elsewhere within the UK, West Yorkshire Police additionally told Full Fact that they haven’t launched any prison investigation, debunking claims on Facebook.

“Materials were presented to officers at two West Yorkshire Police stations in early 2022 and reference numbers were created,” a spokesperson mentioned.

“No crimes have been recorded however and no criminal enquiries are ongoing by West Yorkshire Police in respect of the vaccination programme.”

“We can state categorically that West Yorkshire Police have no investigations relating to this report or any other alleged criminality relating to the vaccine programme.”

UK police have additionally said that on-line encouragement to submit additional alleged “evidence” to them has extended their work.

“Any efforts to intimidate, harass, or commit assault against emergency service workers, staff and volunteers will not be tolerated and will be treated and investigated as a criminal matter by police forces,” the Metropolitan Police spokesperson added.

On Monday, opposition Labour Party chief Sir Keir Starmer had to be protected by police after being surrounded and verbally attacked by a bunch of protesters.

London’s Metropolitan Police mentioned two individuals, a person and a lady, have been arrested following Monday’s incident after a site visitors cone was thrown at a police automotive.

In one of many movies posted on-line, a person will be heard shouting concerning the Magna Carta and different far-right conspiracies. Two individuals have been arrested after the incident, police say.