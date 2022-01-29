FACTBOX: Australian Open women’s singles champion Ash Barty | Tennis News – Times of India

Age: 25

Nation: Australia

WTA rating: 1

Seeding: 1

titles: 3 (French Open 2019; Wimbledon 2021; Australian Open 2022)

ROAD TO THE TITLE

First spherical: beat Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) 6-0, 6-1

Second spherical: beat Lucia Bronzetti (Italy) 6-1, 6-1

Third spherical: beat 30-Camila Giorgi (Italy) 6-2, 6-3

Fourth spherical: beat Amanda Anisimova (United States) 6-4, 6-3

Quarter-finals: beat 21-Jessica Pegula (United States) 6-2, 6-0

Semi-finals: beat Madison Keys (United States) 6-1, 6-3

Final: beat 27-Danielle Collins (United States) 6-3, 7-6(2)

EARLY LIFE

* Began taking part in tennis aged 5 when dad and mom Robert and Josie launched her to the game.

CAREER TO DATE

* After beginning on the skilled entry-level ITF circuit in Australia in 2010, she performed her first WTA qualifying occasion on the U.S. Open the next 12 months.

* Barty claimed 4 singles titles and two doubles titles on the ITF circuit in 2012.

* Won one WTA doubles title and reached three Grand Slam doubles finals with fellow Australian Casey Dellacqua in 2013 (Australian Open, Wimbledon, U.S. Open).

* After successful one other WTA doubles title in 2014, she took a break from tennis following the U.S. Open and had a profitable stint with the Brisbane Heat cricket workforce within the Women’s Big Bash League, earlier than returning to tennis in 2016.

* Broke into the highest 20 in 2017, clinching her first WTA singles title at Kuala Lumpur as a qualifier. She reached two extra singles finals, at Birmingham and Wuhan, earlier than changing into Australia’s primary participant.

* Won her second and third WTA singles titles, at Nottingham and Zhuhai, to complete 2018 ranked 15 on the planet. Claimed 4 extra doubles titles.

* Sealed her first title of 2019 at Miami in March earlier than clinching her maiden Grand Slam on the French Open, beating Czech Marketa Vondrousova within the ultimate to change into the primary Australian girl participant in 46 years to triumph at Roland Garros.

* The similar 12 months, she rose to world primary in June and spearheaded Australia to their first Fed Cup ultimate since 1993, the place they misplaced to France.

* Started her second season because the top-ranked participant in 2020. Won her eighth WTA singles title at Adelaide and reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open, shedding to eventual champion Sofia Kenin.

* Did not take part in another Grand Slams in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, earlier than returning on the Australian Open in 2021 the place she misplaced to Karolina Muchova within the quarter-finals. Retired from her second-round match at French Open as a result of a hip harm.

* Defeated Karolina Pliskova in her first Wimbledon ultimate in 2021 to win her second Grand Slam title.

* Finished 2021 because the world primary for a 3rd consecutive 12 months, successful a tour-leading 5 titles.

* Started 2022 by beating Collins within the Australian Open ultimate to win her third Grand Slam title.