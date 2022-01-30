Sports
Factfile on Australian Open champion Rafael Nadal | Tennis News – Times of India
MELBOURNE: Facts and figures about sixth seed Rafael Nadal who made historical past by profitable the Australian Open males’s singles remaining on Sunday for his twenty first Grand Slam title:
Rafael Nadal
Nationality: Spain
Age: 35
World rating: 5
Prize cash: $125,050,235
Career titles: 89
Grand Slam titles: 21
Australian Open 2009, 2022
French Open 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020
Wimbledon 2008, 2010
US Open 2010, 2013, 2017, 2019
Australian Open greatest: Winner (2009, 2022)
Coaches: Carlos Moya, Francisco Roig, Marc Lopez
Moves forward of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer for many Grand Slam titles along with his twenty first victory coming on the Australian Open.
Ranked in high 10 for file 849 consecutive weeks (2005-21), together with 209 whole weeks as primary following 160 straight weeks as quantity two.
Only second man in Open Era (1970 onwards) to win all 4 Grand Slam tournaments twice after Novak Djokovic.
Grand Slam match win-loss file stands at 298-41 and Australian Open file is 76-15.
Unbeaten this season in 11 matches after a curtailed 2021 season brought on by a power foot harm adopted by a bout of Covid-19 in December.
How the Australian Open was gained, path to the title:
1st rd: bt Marcos Giron (USA) 6-1, 6-4, 6-2
2nd rd: bt Yannick Hanfmann (GER) 6-2, 6-3, 6-4
third rd: bt Karen Khachanov (RUS x28) 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1
4th rd: bt Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 7-6 (16/14) 6-2, 6-2
Quarter-final: bt Denis Shapovalov (CAN x14) 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3
Semi-final: bt Matteo Berrettini (ITA x7) 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3
Final: bt Daniil Medvedev (RUS x2) 2-6, 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5
