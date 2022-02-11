Factory Output Growth Slows To 0.4% In December

The manufacturing sector’s output contracted by 0.1 per cent in December 2021.

New Delhi:

India’s industrial manufacturing slowed to 0.4 per cent in December 2021, based on official information launched on Friday. The Index of Industrial Production had grown by 2.2 per cent in December 2020.

In December 2021, the mining output climbed 2.6 per cent, and energy era elevated by 2.8 per cent.

During April-December this fiscal, the IIP grew 15.2 per cent towards a 13.3 per cent contraction in the identical interval final yr.

Industrial manufacturing has been hit because of the coronavirus pandemic since March 2020, when it had contracted 18.7 per cent.

It shrank 57.3 per cent in April 2020 on account of a decline in financial actions within the wake of lockdown imposed to curb the unfold of coronavirus infections.

