‘Factually incorrect’ – Gauteng education dept on claim pupils denied admission due to jobless parents | News24

Gauteng Department of Education has dismissed stories that two pupils had been denied admission to Northcliff High School because of their mother and father being jobless.

The division says these claims are “factually incorrect”.

The division had provided an alternate faculty as the popular faculty was stated to be full.

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has dismissed claims that two pupils had been denied admission to Northcliff High School in Johannesburg because of their mother and father' unemployment standing.

“It is factually incorrect that a learner can be denied admission at a school due to their parents being unemployed.

“The two learners had been admitted at Ferndale High School. However, their mother and father refused this different placement provide and proceeded to buy the uniform of their most popular faculty, Northcliff High School, insisting that they’ll camp exterior the varsity till their kids are enrolled,” department spokesperson Steve Mabona told News24 on Wednesday.

This follows a viral social media post claiming the two pupils were denied entry to the school due to their parents’ unemployment status and that the pair went to the school every morning and studied outside.

TimesLive reported that the pupils – aged 13 and 14 – had not been at school since January and had attempted to enrol in Grade 8 since 10 August 2021.

The pair completed Grade 7 at a primary school which is approximately 2.6km from Northcliff High, their preferred choice, along with Rand Park High.

The pair’s mother told the publication that they had been living in Northcliff for 20 years.

“The motive given was the varsity was stuffed by kids that reside close to the varsity,” the mother told the publication.

The GDE stated that the pupils could be placed at Ferndale High School, and it further maintained that this offer still stood as Northcliff was full.

“The placement provide at Ferndale High School nonetheless stands as Northcliff High School has reached full capability, and the mother and father had been notified of this, therefore the choice placement provide given to them,” Mabona explained.

The department further appealed to the parents to reconsider their stance as “their actions are delaying, and finally jeopardising, their kids, affecting their future dearly consequently”.