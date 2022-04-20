Faf after magical knock of 96: ‘My elusive IPL hundred… I feel it is around the corner’ | Sport

Skipper Faf du Plessis on Tuesday mentioned an elusive IPL century is “around the corner” after his 96 helped Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs.

The South African made Bangalore battle again together with his 64-ball knock after they misplaced two wickets, together with Virat Kohli for a golden duck, within the opening over in Mumbai.

RCB posted 181 for six, a complete their bowlers – led by Australia quick bowler Josh Hazlewood – defended by proscribing Lucknow to 163-8.

But the 37-year-old Du Plessis remained the hero after he placed on a 70-run fifth-wicket stand with Shahbaz Ahmed, who made 26, after which a brisk 49 with the in-form Dinesh Karthik.

The former Proteas skipper missed out on 100 after holing out off Jason Holder within the remaining over of the innings.

“My elusive IPL hundred… I feel it is around the corner,” mentioned man of the match Du Plessis, who equalled his earlier IPL better of 96 in opposition to Punjab Kings in 2019.

“I wanted to make a big impact because the last few games had been quiet for me. I went through my own processes and blueprint for scoring runs so I had a clear mental image going into this match and I am glad that it paid off.”

Bangalore, who’re looking for their maiden IPL title, moved to second within the desk behind leaders Gujarat Titans. Lucknow slipped to fourth.

Hazlewood returned figures of 4-25, together with the important thing wickets of opener Quinton de Kock for 3 and Marcus Stoinis, who made a 15-ball 24 earlier than being bowled by his worldwide team-mate within the penultimate over.

The KL Rahul-led Lucknow, who’re one among two new franchises together with Gujarat, misplaced common wickets of their chase, with Hazlewood hanging twice in his first two overs.

Rahul made 30 and Krunal Pandya hit 42 off 28 balls however it was Stoinis’ late blitz that raised Lucknow’s hopes.

“Everyone has chipped in and everyone looks in good form and everyone scored for us,” mentioned Rahul. “Important that one or two guys who have a good day need to dig in and take the team through.”

Wednesday’s match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings has been shifted to Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium from Pune due a Covid outbreak within the Delhi group.

Australia’s Mitchell Marsh was admitted to hospital after testing optimistic for Covid-19 on Monday. Delhi have 5 optimistic Covid instances together with 4 help employees members.