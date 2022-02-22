Faf du Plessis part of Proteas stars returning for season two of The Hundred | Sport
Former Proteas captain Faf du Plessis and present Proteas Women stars Lizelle Lee, Dane van Niekerk and Marizanne Kapp have signed on to return to this season’s The Hundred.
The new British format meant to revolutionise short-form cricket began in 2021.
It featured quite a few South Africans reminiscent of Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnim Ismail and Marchant de Lange.
Du Plessis (Northern Superchargers), De Lange (Trent Rockets), Van Niekerk and Kapp (each Oval Invincibles), in addition to Lee (Manchester Originals) have already returned to a second stint and might be joined by others earlier than the event’s 3 August begin.
