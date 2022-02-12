Failed Test Casts Shadow Over Skating, the Olympics’ Showcase Event

Valieva’s profile, and the looming Olympics, ought to solely have elevated that sense of urgency for Russia, he mentioned. “If it’s a Wheaties box athlete like she is, you’re going to make sure everything is buttoned up before they go,” Tygart added.

The controversy threatens to additional undermine confidence within the international antidoping system, notably in terms of Russia, which is serving the ultimate 12 months of a ban from international sports activities associated to a state-sponsored doping scandal that corrupted occasions on the 2014 Sochi Winter Games. The Court of Arbitration for Sport, the physique that may hear the enchantment in opposition to Russia’s choice to reinstate Valieva, already had watered down the punishment meted out to Russia for its makes an attempt to cowl up the dimensions of its dishonest scheme.

More than 200 Russian athletes are participating within the Beijing Games underneath the banner of the R.O.C., an acronym for the Russian Olympic Committee, as a result of they’re forbidden to compete underneath their nation’s flag or title as a part of the ban.

The R.O.C. mentioned in an announcement that Valieva deserves to maintain the “honestly won Olympic gold medal,” including that she handed doping screenings earlier than and after the optimistic take a look at. Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, mentioned “we boundlessly and fully support” Valieva, based on the Russian information company Tass.

“Our message to Kamila is, don’t hide your face, you are a Russian, keep on walking proudly and most importantly, keep skating and beating everyone,” Peskov mentioned.

The Russian athletes have been allowed to participate within the Olympics underneath particular permission, and provided that the governing our bodies for his or her particular person sports activities affirm they’re “clean” of banned substances. Russia’s previous actions even have led to Russian athletes being particularly focused for enhanced testing, based on WADA, and the International Testing Agency, the group chargeable for the antidoping program in Beijing. Yet there stays little public readability about what which means.

For occasion, it’s unclear which Russian athletes confronted focused testing, or even when Valieva was examined en path to her gold medal at January’s European Figure Skating Championships in Estonia. The International Skating Union has supplied no particulars of its testing procedures at that occasion, and it has provided no touch upon the Valieva case past a brief statement that it could search to reinstate Valieva’s provisional suspension.