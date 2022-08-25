‘Failed to protect me’: Victim considers suing Katoomba High over rape
A former Katoomba High pupil who was raped by a fellow pupil is contemplating suing the NSW Department of Education, saying the college failed to guard her after her household warned the boy had been making threats.
The Children’s Court on Thurday sentenced the boy, who was 16 on the time of the rape in late 2019, to seven months in jail, with a non-parole interval of two months. He was discovered responsible in May of six counts of sexual activity with out consent and considered one of deliberately choking with out permission.
After the sentencing, the household’s lawyer, Michael Bradley, learn an announcement from the sufferer, saying the assault took her confidence, her psychological well being and “the happy life I led before the attack”.
But “what angers me is that this should not have happened. Before I was raped, my father wrote to the school, demanding that the police speak to and warn the boy. The school agreed to do that, but they failed to follow through.”
She is getting authorized recommendation about taking authorized motion in opposition to the division and the college, she mentioned. The lady additionally referred to as on the division to launch the findings of an inside investigation into the dealing with of the incident.
Loading
The lady accused the college of failing to guard her. “I can only assume that the department wants to cover up what happened at Katoomba High School. What happened to me is happening to far too many girls in Australia.
“The untold number of rapes and attacks on Australia’s schoolgirls needs to stop.”
At a sentencing listening to earlier this month, the courtroom heard an initially consensual act between two Katoomba High college students turned non-consensual and concerned a number of violations. The perpetrator failed to precise regret and has continued to stay by his not responsible plea.