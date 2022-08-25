‘Failed to protect me’: Victim considers suing Katoomba High over rape

A former Katoomba High pupil who was raped by a fellow pupil is contemplating suing the NSW Department of Education, saying the college failed to guard her after her household warned the boy had been making threats.

The Children’s Court on Thurday sentenced the boy, who was 16 on the time of the rape in late 2019, to seven months in jail, with a non-parole interval of two months. He was discovered responsible in May of six counts of sexual activity with out consent and considered one of deliberately choking with out permission.

This lady was raped by her schoolmate, who was discovered responsible within the kids’s courtroom. He and his household insist he did nothing mistaken. Credit:Wolter Peeters

After the sentencing, the household’s lawyer, Michael Bradley, learn an announcement from the sufferer, saying the assault took her confidence, her psychological well being and “the happy life I led before the attack”.

But “what angers me is that this should not have happened. Before I was raped, my father wrote to the school, demanding that the police speak to and warn the boy. The school agreed to do that, but they failed to follow through.”