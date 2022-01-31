‘Failure of leadership’: Sue Gray’s report into Boris Johnson’s ‘Partygate’ scandal released
Opposition Leader Keir Starmer stated the Prime Minister had “taken us all for fools”.
Scottish National Party Leader within the Commons, Ian Blackford, stated Johnson had lied to and misled Parliament and was ejected by the Speaker after refusing to withdraw the allegation.
Former Conservative prime minister Theresa May stated Johnson had both not learn his personal lockdown guidelines or believed them to not apply to him.
Johnson was belligerent, insisting it was necessary to attend for the result of the forthcoming police investigation.
Police final week stated they might launch their very own probe, having obtained info from the inner inquiry.
While the parallel police investigation underneath manner, Gray was requested to exclude her conclusions on probably the most damaging allegations in opposition to Johnson and his crew.
As a consequence, the findings are a part of what Gray’s workplace calls an “update” on her investigation, somewhat than a full report. Major components of her findings have been withheld on the request of the police, together with particulars of a celebration in Johnson’s personal Downing Street flat.
Even so, the discharge of her report represents a second of political peril for the Prime Minister. Johnson is making an attempt to attract a line underneath the regular drip-drip of allegations by the UK media.
Members of Parliament in his personal ruling Conservatives are overtly about toppling the Prime Minister because the celebration plunges within the polls.
The Labour Opposition continues to name for Johnson’s resignation, insisting that the Prime Minister misled the House of Commons when he stated instructed MPs that each one lockdown guidelines had been adopted at Downing Street and that he was unaware of any events.
It later transpired Johnson had attended quite a few occasions, together with one that he said he didn’t realise was a party.
Gray has since December been investigating experiences of repeated rule-breaking occasions at Johnson’s workplace and in different authorities departments in 2020 and 2021, at a time when gatherings had been banned as a part of restrictions to deal with COOVID-19.
Gray had been making ready to launch her full report final week earlier than London’s Metropolitan Police confirmed they’d opened their very own investigation.
Among the occasions underneath investigation by police are a June 2020 workplace celebration for Johnson and two gatherings held on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021, together with the now-infamous “bring your own booze” party.
Reuters, Bloomberg
