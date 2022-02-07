‘Fair enough’: Bizarre message to anti-vaxxers

A political chief has raised eyebrows after suggesting it was “fair enough” for anti-vaxxers to protest in opposition to the Prime Minister.

ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr prolonged an olive department to the protesters occupying Canberra, earlier than happening to declare they have been doing a “dismal” job.

“I understand the protests are directed at the Prime Minister and that’s fair enough,” he stated.

“There’s plenty of reasons to be unhappy with Scott Morrison at the moment.”

Canberra has had over every week of protests after lots of of individuals converged on the capital to oppose vaccine mandates.

Crowds swelled to greater than 1000 on Saturday as a deliberate march blocked the first street to entry Parliament House over Commonwealth Bridge.

Despite respecting the fitting to protest, Mr Barr stated if the group was making an attempt to win the help of Canberrans they have been doing a “dismal” job of it.

“The message from these protesters is really not gelling with Canberrans who are educated and understand the value of vaccination,” he stated.

“I think this is becoming a bit counter-productive for those protesters now – they’re creating more enemies than friends.”

Mr Barr identified that Canberra had one of many highest vaccination charges on the planet, with 98.6 per cent of individuals over 12 already double dosed.

Canberrans have rallied behind companies retaining employees and prospects protected by abiding by vaccination guidelines, Mr Barr stated.

Police had moved individuals on from authorities land in addition to a number of individuals who have been tenting illegally within the parliamentary triangle, with police utilizing capsicum spray and arresting a number of individuals.

Mr Barr stated numerous individuals paying to camp at Exhibition Park have been entitled to take action however must transfer on throughout the subsequent few days to make manner for Lifeline’s annual ebook truthful fundraising occasion, which begins on Friday.

“We understand there will be some protest activity today and tomorrow, but beyond that we would expect those people to move on,” he stated.

Mr Barr additionally hit out at members of parliament who have been egging on protesters, saying present and former members of the coalition ought to know higher.

Outspoken Senator Gerard Rennick – who started withholding his vote final yr in defiance of the federal government’s “vaccine mandate” – has vowed to proceed to take action.

His actions might spark a serious headache for the Morrison authorities, who’re embarking on their final sitting week earlier than a May election.

Senator Rennick – who’s unvaccinated – is anticipated to trigger chaos exterior the celebration room as properly, telling reporters he had spoken to a key protest determine and was contemplating assembly with the group in Canberra this week.

The retiring senator went on to say that Mr Morrison wanted to pay extra consideration to the discontent of these sad with vaccine mandates, saying it might value him the election.

“I think I am helping. I’m trying to get my colleagues to realise that for these people who have lost their jobs or had a vaccine injury, this next election will be a single issue election,” he stated.

“This isn’t a political bubble issue … A lot of people don’t follow politics at all, right, but now we’ve made these people follow politics because they’ve lost their jobs, or they’ve been vaccine injured, or they don’t want their children vaccinated, or for the last two years they’ve been not allowed to see their grandchildren in a different state, or they’ve had issues with quarantine or something like that.

“We need to move on from these over-the-top restrictions … and get back to the old normal.”