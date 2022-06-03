‘Fake doctor’ accused of fleecing $35k

An alleged pretend physician obtained nearly $35,000 off an unsuspecting feminine sufferer for his fraudulent medical remedy, a courtroom has been informed.

Raffaele Lorenzo Di Paolo is charged with purporting to be a medical practitioner and offering remedy to unknowing sufferers in addition to deceiving one girl to the tune of $34,700 from January 2010 by to December 2011.

Mr Di Paolo, sporting a cross necklace as he appeared within the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court from Hopkins Prison through video hyperlink, pleaded not responsible to each prices.

The accused pretend physician declared he by no means offered medical remedy.

Mr Di Paolo beforehand labored out of practices on Bay St – within the prosperous Melbourne suburb of Brighton – and St Kilda Rd.

He has his personal web site that incorporates a dwelling web page with the textual content: How did our justice system fail him?

The web site states he was a medical practitioner in Melbourne from 2005.

He is being represented by well-known defence lawyer Paul Smallwood, who helped Faruk Orman stroll free in 2019 after a high-profile Lawyer X-related case.

Mr Di Paolo’s case now escalates to the County Court of Victoria, the place a committal listening to has been set for July 1.