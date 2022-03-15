Fake heiress Anna Sorokin is likely to have been deported, her attorney says

An legal professional for Anna “Delvey” Sorokin mentioned Monday that he hasn’t heard from the notorious socialite who scammed pals and companies whereas posing as a German heiress and presumes that she is being deported after almost a yr in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.

The legal professional, Manny Arora, mentioned he had not been in a position to contact Sorokin, 31, Monday afternoon.

“Legally, they should not be able to deport her until the 19th. That is due to the deportation order being signed on February 17 and that allows us to have 30 days to file an appeal,” Arora mentioned in an announcement. “But we are dealing with bureaucracy, and there are numerous filings in her case so you just never know if there was a paperwork error. I haven’t heard from Miss Sorokin this afternoon, and so I am working under the presumption that she is being deported.”

ICE didn’t reply to a request for remark.

Sorokin, the topic of the Netflix collection “Inventing Anna,” served about 4 years in jail after she was discovered responsible of swindling and trying to swindle banks and lodges out of a whole lot of hundreds of {dollars}.

Sorokin falsely claimed to be a German heiress named Anna Delvey who had a $60 million inheritance and was elevating funds to launch a Manhattan social membership. She swindled a whole lot of hundreds of {dollars} from pals, banks and New York City luxurious lodges to drift her lavish way of life.

She was launched on parole greater than a yr in the past however six weeks later was taken into custody for overstaying her visa. Sorokin appealed to remain within the U.S. and was scheduled for a listening to April 19.

Sorokin was not too long ago a part of a class-action lawsuit towards ICE for refusing to present Covid vaccines to inmates. In the lawsuit, filed by the American Civil Liberties Union, she mentioned she contracted Covid-19 after she was denied a number of requests for a booster shot.

Sorokin’s ascent into New York City’s rich social scene and her crimes have been popularized by 2018 profile in The Cut, which impressed the Netflix collection. Netflix paid Sorokin $320,000, and she or he served as a marketing consultant for the Shonda Rhimes-produced present.

She informed a New York Times reporter that she is just not so “brazen and shameless” because the present portrayed her to be.

“I don’t think, like, I order people around as much,” Sorokin informed reporter Emily Palmer in a video posted on TikTok.

Sorokin’s finest pal, Neffatari Davis, who additionally labored on “Inventing Anna” and was a personality within the present, informed the New York Post that Sorokin has paid her dues.

“She got out on good behavior and she used the money Netflix gave her to pay everybody back. She owes no money,” Davis mentioned. “She’s paid for her crimes. She didn’t kill anyone. She did wrong, but, at the end of the day, there are people who have done worse.”