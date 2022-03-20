Fake heiress Anna Sorokin makes new bid to fight US deportation

New York: Even within the days main as much as her deportation, Anna Sorokin appeared to not consider media hypothesis that she would quickly be despatched again to Germany. The rumours had been devastating to the pretend German heiress, who prefers to be known as Anna Delvey and whose exploits had been fictionalised on Inventing Anna, a Netflix sequence created by Shonda Rhimes and launched final month.

Since her 2017 arrest and subsequent 2019 conviction by a Manhattan jury for bilking banks, stealing a personal jet, skipping out on lodge payments and conning New York’s elite, Sorokin, 31, had spent simply six weeks out of custody, following completion of her minimal four-year sentence in February 2021.

Sorokin arrives in court docket in New York in 2019. Credit:AP

Then, final March, amid a bevy of media appearances, at a routine check-in on the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement workplace in decrease Manhattan, ICE authorities arrested her on prices of overstaying her visa.

From detention cells in New Jersey and at Orange County Correctional Facility in Goshen, New York, Sorokin, who was born in Russia however has household in Germany, fought her deportation for nearly a yr. Once, in a telephone interview, she referred to deportation as feeling like “a big L on my end”.