‘Fake news’: Tony Abbott fires up

Former prime minister Tony Abbott says a report he did a take care of Joe Hockey handy him the highest job is “fake news”.

Former treasurer Mr Hockey advised The Australian in an exclusive interview he believed he had a take care of Mr Abbott to be handed the prime ministership sooner or later throughout the Coalition’s time in authorities.

But, that association turned null-and-void when Malcolm Turnbull seized the occasion management in 2015.

Mr Hockey advised the newspaper he talked to Mr Abbott in regards to the management of the occasion a number of occasions, and the 2 had reached an “understanding” he could be the following chief.

If the change occurred in authorities, underneath the “deal”, Mr Hockey would turn into the following prime minister.

Mr Abbott posted an announcement on Twitter saying the story was false and “absurd”.

Camera Icon Joe Hockey served as Treasurer underneath Tony Abbott as Prime Minister. Gary Ramage Credit: News Corp Australia

“This story … is fake news.,” Mr Abbott stated.

“The idea that I would do a secret deal to hand over the prime ministership is absurd because it’s not in the gift of anyone, let alone a PM under the sort of pressure I was.

“As Troy Bramston (the author of The Australian article) well knows my view is that the prime ministership should be decided by the people, not any two individuals conspiring in secret which I would never do.”

Mr Hockey advised Bramston he thought he could be an excellent prime minister.

Camera Icon Mr Abbott stated the thought he had performed a take care of Mr Hockey handy him the prime ministership was ‘absurd’. Nick Klein Credit: News Corp Australia

“I had more experience than many, most, other people to be prime minister,” Mr Hockey stated.

“Look at all the portfolios I had and how I navigated them and continued to get appointed by John Howard and Malcolm Turnbull and Tony Abbott, and promoted and promoted.”

Mr Abbott held management of the Liberal occasion from 2009 to 2015 – first as Opposition Leader earlier than turn into prime minister.

He narrowly beat Mr Turnbull in a management poll in December 2009, however relinquished the place six years later.

Both Mr Abbott and Mr Hockey have been relegated to the backbench earlier than their respective retirements from politics.