Fakhar Zaman smashes 106 in 171 chase to knock over Karachi Kings
A PSL basic ensured Lahore Qalandars received their first factors of the season
Lahore Qalandars 174 for 4 (Fakhar 106, Umaid 2-30) beat Karachi Kings 170 for 7 (Sharjeel 60, Haris 3-33) by six wickets
It stays to be seen how a Qalandars batting line-up offers with a giant chase as a result of this wasn’t a group methodically working down a goal; it was one man taking up 11, and triumphing. Fakhar was comfortable to be fed the strike from the opposite finish as he crunched fours – a dozen of them – and heaved 4 sixes away. He barely appeared to note when Nabi had Abdullah Shafique gap out – or when Kamran Ghulam scooped one to Nabi at mid-on. He was absolutely targeted on the goal, with the steely willpower of a person who would fetch each final run on his personal if that is what was required.
A sprinted couple to midwicket received Fakhar his first PSL hundred, and although he sliced one to 3rd man quickly after, his work was accomplished. Patel completed off with a few fours. Qalandars had their first win, whereas the Kings – nought from three – nonetheless search theirs.
Danyal Rasool is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo. @Danny61000