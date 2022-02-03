Fakhar Zaman’s whirlwind 66 sets up Qalandars victory

Lahore Qalandars 199 for 4 (Fakhar 66, Shafique 41, Irshad 2-47) beat Peshawar Zalmi 170 for 9 (Haider 49, Akmal 41, Zaman 3-32) by 29 runs

Haider Ali’s enterprising 49 and Kamran Akmal’s attacking 41 weren’t sufficient for Peshawar Zalmi, as a whirlwind knock of 66 by Fakhar Zaman helped Lahore Qalandars to a 29-run win.

After Shaheen Afridi bowled Hazratullah Zazai off the third ball of the 200 chase with no run on the board, Akmal and Hussain Talat added 62 as Akmal went for the boundaries whereas Talat struggled to get going. But Zaman Khan acquired them each off back-to-back balls within the ninth over, first having Talat caught at deep midwicket earlier than getting Akmal to cut on to his stumps.

Akmal’s 41 got here off 24 deliveries, together with 4, 4 and 6 off successive balls within the fifth over towards Rashid Khan, whereas Talat could not profit from three drops to limp to fifteen from 24 deliveries.

But after Akmal fell, Haider ensured Zalmi did not lose the momentum, getting off to a speedy begin after himself being dropped. With Mailk additionally gone and the required run fee as much as practically 15 with seven overs remaining, Rutherford additionally focused Rashid, cracking 6, 4 and 4 off consecutive deliveries. However, Zaman Khan dismissed Rutherford for 21 from 11 balls, and regardless of Haider’s effort, Zalmi had been left with an excessive amount of to do ultimately, as David Wiese practically had a hat-trick for Qalandars with DRS reversing the umpire’s preliminary out verdict.

And with the bat, Qalandars had been arrange by an aggressive 94-run opening stand between Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique. Initially, Fakhar Zaman was the one who went after the bowlers, scoring 26 off his first 13 balls after 4 overs. Shafique then upped the tempo, slamming Arish Ali for six and 4 off the primary two balls of the subsequent over. At least one boundary was hit each over till Usman Qadir acquired Shafique for 41 off the final ball of the ninth to interrupt the partnership.

But Fakhar Zaman pumped Qadir for 2 extra boundaries – the ball drooping off Haider’s fingers at deep sq. leg facilitated the six – earlier than Talat acquired him for 66 within the thirteenth over. That is when Mohammad Hafeez, Kamran Ghulam and Rashid mixed to offer the ending touches to Qalandars’ innings, as they crashed 82 off the ultimate seven overs, with Rashid hitting three sixes in an unbeaten eight-ball 22.