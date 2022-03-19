Fallen flood hero Merryl Dray farewelled with guard of honour

Merryl Dray, the SES volunteer who was tragically killed while travelling to help a family out of floodwaters, was remembered as a hero who was devoted to serving to others at her non-public funeral on Saturday.

Ms Dray’s household and associates in addition to a whole lot of fireplace and SES personnel attended the funeral, with orange-clad SES officers forming a guard of honour as her coffin was pushed away from the ceremony.

Hundreds of “orange angels” – SES officers in official uniforms – fashioned a guard of honour for Ms Dray’s funeral. Credit:QFES

The 62-year-old had been travelling with three different SES personnel on the night of Friday, February 25, to reply to a name for assist from a household at Coolana south-west of Brisbane who wished to evacuate as floodwaters rose close to their dwelling.

On the best way there, the SES automobile was itself swept off the highway, and whereas all 4 individuals inside managed to climb out, Ms Dray was swept away.