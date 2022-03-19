Fallen flood hero Merryl Dray farewelled with guard of honour
Merryl Dray, the SES volunteer who was tragically killed while travelling to help a family out of floodwaters, was remembered as a hero who was devoted to serving to others at her non-public funeral on Saturday.
Ms Dray’s household and associates in addition to a whole lot of fireplace and SES personnel attended the funeral, with orange-clad SES officers forming a guard of honour as her coffin was pushed away from the ceremony.
The 62-year-old had been travelling with three different SES personnel on the night of Friday, February 25, to reply to a name for assist from a household at Coolana south-west of Brisbane who wished to evacuate as floodwaters rose close to their dwelling.
On the best way there, the SES automobile was itself swept off the highway, and whereas all 4 individuals inside managed to climb out, Ms Dray was swept away.
Addressing these assembled on Saturday, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Greg Leach mentioned Ms Dray “embodies all of the traits that we admire in our SES team”.
“Meryl’s passing is a reminder of the dangers our emergency services personnel face every time they go out,” he mentioned.
“Today our orange angels are pausing to pay their respects to one of their own who has made the ultimate sacrifice in service of her community.”
Mr Leach expressed his sympathy to Ms Dray’s family and friends, and in addition made particular point out of the opposite SES officers who had been together with her within the automotive that night time, acknowledging that the funeral was particularly tough for them as properly.