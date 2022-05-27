Falling ice boulders kill two, hurt nine in Switzerland

Falling ice boulders killed two climbers and harm 9 extra on a peak in southwestern Switzerland on Friday, prompting a serious rescue operation, police stated.

Several chunks of ice fell off the Grand Combin mountain within the Val de Bagnes area of Valais canton, pummeling the climbers under.

Seven rescue helicopters scrambled to the positioning, evacuating others of the 17 climbers who had been on the scene in numerous teams.

The two who died had been a 40-year-old French nationwide and a 65-year-old Spaniard, police stated. Two of the 9 harm sustained critical accidents.