Europe
Falling ice boulders kill two, hurt nine on Swiss Alp
Falling ice boulders killed two climbers and damage 9 extra on a
peak in southwestern Switzerland on Friday, prompting a significant
rescue operation, police stated, Trend stories citing Reuters.
Several chunks of ice fell off the Grand Combin mountain within the
Val de Bagnes area of Valais canton, pummelling the climbers
beneath.
Seven rescue helicopters scrambled to the positioning, evacuating
others of the 17 climbers who had been on the scene in varied
teams.
The two who died had been a 40-year-old French nationwide and a
65-year-old Spaniard, police stated. Two of the 9 damage sustained
critical accidents.