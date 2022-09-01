‘False statements made on TV’: Cong leader slams G23 member Prithviraj Chavan for remarks on Rahul

Congress chief Virender Vashisht on Thursday lashed out at fellow colleague Prithviraj Chavan, a member of the dissenting group of celebration leaders generally known as G-23 or Group of 23, for talking towards MP and former president Rahul Gandhi. In an electronic mail to the celebration’s disciplinary committee head Tariq Anwar, Vashisht demanded motion towards the previous Maharashtra chief minister.

Vashisht mentioned Chavan is making “false statements…on TV channels” for the previous few days in regards to the inside polls of the grand outdated celebration.

“I demand action against him for also speaking falsely against Rahul Gandhi,” his letter learn.

Vahisht’s outburst comes after a latest interview of Chavan to a Marathi information portal whereby he requested why every part within the grand outdated celebration must be in regards to the Gandhi household.

The G-23 (celebration veterans who wrote to interim president Sonia Gandhi in 2020 searching for an overhaul) chief was requested about his opinion on Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s assertion after the resignation of Ghulam Nabi Azad stating that the Congress had given every part to Azad. Chavan requested if a celebration ought to work in response to the Constitution or the leaders must be content material with no matter is rendered to them.

Chavan and some different dissenting members of the Congress, together with Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Anand Sharma, met Azad at his residence after the previous Rajya Sabha MP’s shock exit from the celebration. Discussions on the assembly have been reportedly targeted on the longer term technique of the group.

Azad just lately give up the Congress and wrote a five-page hard-hitting letter to celebration Sonia Gandhi during which he blamed Rahul for destroying the “consultative mechanism” of the celebration. He additionally known as him “immature” and alleged the previous celebration chief insulted senior leaders who gave their lives to Congress.

The Congress is gearing up for elections to get its subsequent president, which is scheduled on October 17. The outcomes of the polls will likely be launched on October 19.

