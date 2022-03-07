Families flee Zaporizhzhia on packed trains after Russians seize nuclear power station

Most of these on the platform had been girls and youngsters who had waited outdoors for hours in falling snow and freezing temperatures, attempting to place themselves on the spot the place the prepare doorways would possibly finally open.

As the prepare floor to a halt, feelings spilled over, with girls saying tearful goodbyes to their husbands and male kin — who’re banned from leaving the nation if aged between 18-60 — whereas attempting to get their kids and belongings on board by means of the throngs of individuals.

The exodus from the town and from throughout Ukraine has been underway since Russia launched its invasion on February 24, with greater than one million refugees pouring into neighboring international locations. The tempo of evacuations from Zaporizhzhia has escalated since Thursday night, when the close by nuclear energy station in Enerhodar was captured by Russian troopers, who set hearth to a coaching constructing adjoining to the plant. Some residents worry the Russians will assault the town itself subsequent, or attempt to impose energy blackouts.

The takeover of the ability station was the ultimate push for 19-year-old Hanna Iliushchenko and her household to flee the nation. They plan to move for Lithuania the place they’ve buddies.

“The situation is escalating,” Iliushchenko stated. “My mother and sister decided to leave, so that’s why I’m leaving with them.”

But Iliushchenko stated it is “hard” for her to go away her boyfriend, 33-year-old Serhii Prytulo. The couple stood hugging and kissing on the sting of the platform of Zaporizhzhia 1 station as they stated their goodbyes.

“I’m feeling bad. My country (is at) war,” Prytulo stated. “It’s very bad for all the people.” But he’ll keep behind to defend his birthplace, he added.

For households with kids, their focus is on getting them to security, both to western Ukraine or in another country.

Oleg Khodarev cradles his two-year-old daughter Vassilisa in his arms and hugs his spouse, as he prepares to separate from them with no indication of after they’ll be reunited.

“We just want to save the life of the child,” Khodarev stated. “We could never imagine this.”

Their household house is in central Zaporizhzhia close to a civilian administration constructing. They worry that if the town had been focused, they’d be within the line of fireplace.

“There are no proper bomb shelters,” his spouse, Natalia, stated. “There are only a few basements in houses, but in those you can be easily trapped under ruins.”

For others, leaving the town concerned powerful decisions about these they needed to go away behind.

Aleysa Panaseyko, 41, stated she made the “hard decision” to journey alone to Lviv, as a result of the 620-mile journey could be too troublesome for her dad and mom.

“They can’t go because (they’re) old people,” Panaseyko stated. “This situation (is) very sad.”

Many aged folks have determined to remain in Ukraine, both as a result of they do not need to go away their houses, or as a result of they don’t seem to be sturdy sufficient to make the journey — or as a result of they need to assist the battle effort.

80-year-old Mykola Tymchishin stood on the platform behind the jostling crowd, hoping to see his daughter and grandson make it onto the prepare.

Although he may go away, he tells CNN he’s “staying to fight” as he “might be of some use here.”

“I made Molotov cocktails,” he stated. “I have great rifles. I’m a hunter with 40 years of experience. I’m staying.”

An ex-paratrooper from the airborne assault battalion within the Soviet military, he reveals off a star-shaped medal that he carries round in his coat pocket.

He “hates” the invading Russian forces, he stated, due to what they’re doing to his metropolis and his household — and since they’ve been relentlessly bombing the town of Kharkiv in northeast Ukraine, the place his different grandson is trapped.

Another metropolis below siege by Russia is Mariupol, round 125 miles south of Zaporizhzhia, which is working out of gasoline, meals and water. Several makes an attempt at evacuation corridors to assist civilians escape have failed after Russian forces continued to fireplace on these routes, Ukrainian officers stated.

Many residents of Zaporizhzhia worry the identical destiny may very well be in retailer for his or her metropolis.

Sergiy and Alyona Samkov, who’ve two younger daughters, stated they determined to go away a couple of days in the past.

“When the Russian troops came closer to the Zaporizhzhia region, I decided it was better to get my family out (before) they entered the city itself,” 30-year-old Sergiy stated. “Because we know that in some cities, like Mariupol, evacuation is impossible. We don’t want to wait until we have the same situation.”

Knowing that she confronted a protracted journey and will finally must cross the ultimate stretch of the Polish border on foot, Alyona traveled gentle, bringing solely a stroller and provides of meals and drinks for his or her two daughters, 6-year-old Elyna and 7-month-old Emilia. Elyna was additionally allowed to carry a single cuddly toy — a vivid yellow duck referred to as Luff Luff.

But regardless of their desperation to go away, the household have didn’t get a spot on a prepare for the previous two days.

“People didn’t let us in even though we had a baby,” stated Alyona, 35. “We lifted her up, but people were pushing each other and we couldn’t make it.”

On Saturday, a few of these ready finally gave up hope and rotated, dragging their wheeled suitcases again alongside the station platform.

Nearby, the boys who stated indefinite goodbyes to their wives and youngsters are ashen-faced, coping with the uncertainty of what may occur to their households on the lengthy journey west, together with the looming menace of their metropolis being invaded by Russian forces.

But many stay defiant — and able to battle.

“The main thing for me is to see my family off,” Sergiy Samkov stated. “I’ll defend our city (and) help the territorial defense forces. I will stay here until the end.”