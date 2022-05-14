Families in Afghanistan’s Herat dine together after ban lifted: Restaurant owners

Restaurants in Afghanistan’s western metropolis of Herat started permitting households to dine out collectively once more Saturday, days after house owners stated Taliban authorities had instructed them to segregate women and men.

On Thursday a number of restaurant house owners and managers stated they acquired verbal directions from the Ministry for Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice to stop men and women from dining out together.

Riazullah Seerat, a Taliban official on the ministry’s workplace in Herat, instructed AFP on Thursday that authorities “have instructed that men and women be segregated in restaurants.”

“The restrictions have now been lifted and restaurants can allow families to dine together again,” Jawad Tawangar, a restaurant supervisor in Herat instructed AFP on Saturday.

“Unfortunately, this had caused lot of problems for restaurants,” he stated, including that he needed to ship many purchasers again previously few days.

Zia ul-Haq, a restaurant proprietor, additionally stated he needed to cease women and men from eating collectively.

“For several days we were unable to allow families to come and sit together and eat, but now the problem is solved and things are normal as before,” he instructed AFP.

The ministry denied it had issued such an order in Herat.

“This news is baseless and wrong. We totally deny it,” ministry spokesman Mohammad Sadeq Akif Muhajir stated in a video assertion issued to reporters.

“Such an order was never passed. The people of our country are free to go with their families to any restaurant or for shopping.”

Afghanistan is a deeply conservative and patriarchal nation however it’s common to see women and men consuming collectively at eating places – significantly in Herat, a metropolis long-considered liberal by Afghan requirements.

But since their return to energy final 12 months, the Taliban have more and more imposed guidelines segregating women and men, according to their austere imaginative and prescient of Islam.

The restrictions have been significantly harsh on ladies.

Women throughout the nation have been banned from travelling alone, and teenage girls have been barred from secondary schools.

Last week, authorities ordered women to cover themselves fully in public, together with their faces.

Foreign diplomats and specialists say that these restrictions, particularly these concentrating on ladies, have performed a job in delaying the worldwide neighborhood from recognizing the Taliban authorities.

