Families of miners trapped underground in Mexico reject new rescue strategy





The proposal, which entailed tunneling underground, was rejected on the premise of how time-consuming it could be, Lopez Obrador stated.

The El Pinabete mine in Coahuila, Mexico, collapsed on August 3. Rescuers had been capable of extract 5 folks, however ten stay trapped in shafts which have been flooded.

There have been no recognized indicators of life or contact with the lacking miners since then.

Obrador stated that he wished the victims’ households to be concerned within the rescue technique, as selections arose greater than three weeks into the saga. “I instructed (rescuers) to inform the families, and… they disagreed. It’s not that they don’t want them to rescue their relatives; it seems like a long time to them,” Lopez Obrador stated Friday.

When requested if the households had been supplied compensation by the federal government, Lopez Obrador did not deny the potential for fee. “Now the most important thing is the rescue. Of course, there is compensation, but that’s not the point,” he stated. Lopez Obrador added that efforts to avoid wasting the miners and compensation to their households are each on the desk. “We are looking for what option is best. And the instruction is that we don’t give up,” he stated. On Monday, Mexico’s coordinator for civil safety Laura Velazquez stated the water depth within the mine’s a number of flooded shafts was excessive, measuring as much as 31 meters (101 ft). Responders’ efforts to empty the mine had helped lower water ranges general — till a rupture in a neighboring mine despatched water dashing again in. “Unfortunately, we still haven’t been able to rescue the miners… progress was already being made, but the bad luck was that another hole was opened in the neighboring mine, which was flooded, and the water levels rose again,” Lopez Obrador stated on the time.





