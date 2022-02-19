Families receive remains of loved ones murdered by alleged serial killer after 3 month wait | News24

Themba Prince Willard Dube, 36, a Zimbabwean nationwide who’s within the nation illegally, is dealing with seven fees of kidnapping and 7 of homicide.

DNA assessments have confirmed the identities of 5 ladies who have been allegedly killed by a serial killer in Limpopo.

The alleged serial killer stands accused of killing and kidnapping seven ladies.

One of the victims is Zimbabwean Chisimango Gumbo and her household is getting ready to move her stays dwelling.

Takana Chigoyi was overwhelmed with emotion as he ready to move his sister’s stays to Zimbabwe.

Chigoyi’s sister Chisimango Gumbo, 48, is among the 5 victims whose stays have been lastly handed over to households after an virtually three-month watch for DNA take a look at outcomes.

The ladies have been allegedly killed by a serial killer working in Limpopo.

Chigoyi’s stays have been launched together with these of Sarah Mothiba, 42, Lesotho nationwide Moleboheng Mothibeli, 34, Khomotso Makhura, 41, and Sanah Senyatsi, 34.

Two different victims, Andrea Cholo, 25, and Jane Letswalo, 42, have been recognized earlier.

The ladies have been allegedly killed by Themba Prince Willard Dube, 36.

Dube faces seven counts of kidnapping and homicide, rape, defeating the ends of justice and contravention of immigration legislation. The Zimbabwean nationwide was within the nation illegally.

His modus operandi was to lure ladies with a promise of employment.

ALSO READ | Two men guilty of murdering Lenasia teacher Naadira Vanker handed hefty jail sentences

Dube was initially arrested for possession of a suspected stolen cellphone which was later linked by police to a girl who was kidnapped in Lebowakgomo.

Though Chigoyi was emotional that the DNA confirmed his sister had died, he was additionally relieved the household would have closure once they buried her of their dwelling village in Zimbabwe.

He stated:

It was an agonising watch for the discharge of the physique. There was a protracted delay for the DNA assessments, however lastly, we’d lay her to relaxation. I hope her soul will discover peace at dwelling.

“I came to South Africa immediately after we were informed about the discovery of her body. It was a long wait especially given that I didn’t come to South Africa for work. So, the stay here was both emotionally and financially draining,” Chigoyi stated.

He stated ultimate burial plans can be made when he was reunited together with his household.

Gumbo disappeared from her rented room in Seshego, outdoors Polokwane, on August 2021.

He stated he hoped Dube would rot in jail. “This was a heinous crime he committed.

“This man brought on a number of ache to households. It’s going to take a very long time for us to heal. Maybe the heavy sentence will make us heal sooner,” Chigoyi stated.

Dube is predicted to look once more within the Seshego Magistrate’s Court on 28 February.

We wish to hear your views on the information. Subscribe to News24 to be a part of the dialog within the feedback part of this text.