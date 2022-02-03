Family alleges doctor inseminated woman with stranger’s sperm

Reuters

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Gazprom’s critics suffered a blow on Wednesday when the European Union’s second highest court docket upheld a 2018 choice that permit the Russian gasoline large settle a long-running antitrust investigation with out paying a advantageous. The European Commission, the EU’s competitors enforcer, in 2018 accepted Gazprom’s concessions, which included a pledge to reform its pricing construction and permit rivals a foothold in jap Europe. Polish rival PGNiG, the Polish authorities and a few jap European international locations criticised the settlement for being too gentle on Gazprom, contrasting it with hefty EU antitrust fines for U.S. tech large Google.