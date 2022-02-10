Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head

Bob Saget’s loss of life final month stemmed from an unintended blow to the pinnacle, his household stated in a press release Wednesday.

The comic and “Full House” star was discovered lifeless January 9 in a Florida lodge room. He’d carried out within the space the night time earlier than as a part of a stand-up tour.

“The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma,” the Saget household stated. “They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved.”

The medical expert’s workplace in Orange County, Florida, didn’t instantly return a message in search of particulars about their investigation Wednesday night time.

Saget, 65, was discovered on the lodge mattress and there have been no indicators of foul play, authorities stated final month. A lodge safety officer had entered the room after Saget failed to take a look at, and referred to as 911 when he discovered him unresponsive.

Deputies and paramedics got here to the room on the Ritz Carlton in Orlando and he was pronounced lifeless.

Saget was finest recognized for his position as beloved single dad Danny Tanner on the sitcom “Full House” and because the wisecracking host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”

Saget was on the highway as a part of his “I Don’t Do Negative Comedy Tour.” After heat viewers receptions to his gigs Friday in Orlando and Saturday within the Ponte Vedra Beach resort space, he celebrated on-line.

“I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it,” he’d posted Saturday on Instagram.

Saget’s loss of life prompted an outpouring of affection from followers and colleagues, who recalled him as each humorous and terribly sort.

In the assertion, the household stated it has been overwhelmed with “the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans” and have been comforted by it.

“As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter,” his household stated.

Saget was married to Kelly Rizzo Saget and had three daughters from a earlier marriage.

