Family By Their Side, Kerala Trans Couple Marry On Valentine’s Day

Thiruvananthapuram:

Celebrating their love, a trans couple this Valentine’s Day on Monday tied the knot in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

Syama S Prabha and Manu Karthika affirmed their love for one another and received married as per conventional rituals within the presence of household and mates.

The marriage ceremony venue was all decked up, the family members and others have been jubilant and blessed the couple on their marriage ceremony day.

The groom Manu, a local of Thrissur, is working in an IT agency in Techno Park and Thiruvananthapuram native Syama is employed on the transgender cell beneath the Kerala Social Justice Department.

Syama and Manu plan to strategy the High Court to get their marriage registered as one between transgender people beneath the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019.

“We are just finishing the paperwork to approach Kerala High court. After this, we will go to the High Court with all legal documents,” Manu instructed media individuals on the marriage ceremony ceremony.

The couple expressed contentment and thanked everybody for his or her help.

“We are so happy that our family and friends are here with us. This is the most precious moment for us because we waited so long for this day,” Manu stated.