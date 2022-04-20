Family devastated after Media24 employee found dead in Tembisa river | News24

Bongani Evans Mtlhavani was discovered useless in a river in Tembisa, Gauteng, on Sunday.

The 33-year-old was a marketing campaign supervisor for Media24’s promoting division, Adspace24.

While his household has theories about him being attacked, police say they’re nonetheless figuring out the reason for dying.

With solely two months left earlier than transferring into his newly bought dwelling, Bongani Evans Mtlhavani was discovered useless in a river between Tswelopelo and the Duduza casual settlement in Tembisa on Sunday.

Mtlhavani was a marketing campaign supervisor at Media24’s promoting gross sales division, Adspace24, and was renting a flat in Johannesburg.

His household stated he was discovered useless after final being seen at a Tembisa tavern on Friday night time.

The 33-year-old was a certified journalist who obtained his nationwide diploma at Tshwane University of Technology in 2009.

At the time of his dying, he was a fourth-year legislation pupil on the University of SA.

His devastated household stated Mtlhavani, initially from Siyandhani Village in Giyani, Limpopo, was happy with just lately buying his first dwelling in Protea Glen, Soweto.

His older brother, Aubrey, added Mtlhavani was trying ahead to transferring into his new home in the beginning of June and had begun making ready to relocate from his flat in Berea.

He stated the household had been left devastated by his dying.

Bongani Evans Mtlhavani.

Aubrey described him as individual and a pillar of his household.

“We are in total shock and disbelief. We are drained. We are trying hard to come to terms with this tragedy. We are trying to make the best of the situation and to ensure that he is laid to rest peacefully.”

He stated the circumstances surrounding his brother’s dying have been unclear and the household had heard two variations from eyewitnesses.

“The information we have so far is not adding up, but the police held two suspects whom they have interviewed.”

Aubrey added Mtlhavani’s physique was discovered two days after he was final seen dancing with two males at a tavern on Friday night time.

Earlier, he had joined 4 mates for drinks on the tavern and had stopped a struggle between a person and a girl pal he was with, he stated.

Nearby flat

Aubrey added his brother, who was homosexual, had momentarily left the tavern with one other lady pal earlier than returning.

He stated the girl had apparently taken his brother to a close-by flat to indicate him the place he might sleep to keep away from driving again to his flat in Berea.

“So, there is the theory that he may have been killed by the jealous boyfriend of the girl he was walking with because that guy apparently saw the girl and Bongani walking together from that flat.

“Then there may be one other model that he was allegedly killed in a theft as a result of his pockets, cellphone, trousers, underwear and jacket are lacking.

“We are also not ruling out a homophobic attack.”

Aubrey stated his brother’s physique was riddled with stab wounds.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo stated they’ve opened an inquest docket and have been ready on autopsy outcomes to substantiate the reason for dying.

He stated when officers arrived on the scene round 09:45 on Sunday they have been proven the physique of a person floating within the river face down.

“SAPS Diving Unit was summoned to the scene and on arrival, they took out the body from the river and [it] was examined by the Gauteng EMS who certified him dead. The 33-year-old deceased was identified by a family member.”

Mtlhavani’s colleague at Adspace24, Janice Williams, described him because the lifetime of the crew. She stated:

He was our sunshine. He was all the time the one that may make the newbies really feel welcome. Everyone will get love from Bongani. He handled everybody like they’re his household. Our free-spirited man misplaced his life in such a mindless act. We will bear in mind the great instances as that have been what he would need.

She added she was in whole disbelief and couldn’t digest the information when she was known as by Mtlhavani’s sister on Sunday morning.

“My team that is very close to Bongani is completely shattered and don’t really know how to pick up the pieces as we did not only lose a colleague and friend but a member of our family.

“That is how shut our advert operations crew is. We hope and pray that the household finds closure and that we get justice for Bongani.”

