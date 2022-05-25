Family grieves teacher killed in Texas school massacre

Eva Mireles on Tuesday went to a job she appeared to like, educating fourth grade within the small Texas city of Uvalde, however she by no means got here residence, murdered together with 19 pupils and one other instructor within the newest mass taking pictures to plague US colleges.

Mireles, who was educated in bilingual and particular schooling, labored at Robb Elementary School, the place a teen killed all of them in a hail of gunfire earlier than being killed himself by cops.

Mireles taught fourth grade youngsters, usually 9 or 10 years outdated, her cousin Cristina Arizmendi Mireles mentioned on Facebook.

“My beautiful cousin! Such a devastating day for us all! My heart is shattered into a million pieces,” Arizmendi Mireles mentioned.

In a brief biography posted on the college district’s web site, Mireles had written she had “a supportive, fun, and loving family” comprised of her husband, her school graduate daughter, and “three furry friends.”

Her husband, Ruben Ruiz, is a police officer on the faculty district’s police power, the company investigating the bloodbath.

“I love running, hiking, and now you just might see me riding a bike!!” Mireles wrote on the web site.

Her aunt, Lydia Martinez Delgado, grieved for her niece in a Facebook submit, asking for prayers for her household and your entire city of Uvalde. The group, about 80 miles (130 km) west of San Antonio, has about 16,000 residents, practically 80 p.c of them Hispanic or Latino, in accordance with U.S. Census knowledge.

“I’m furious that these shootings continue. These children are innocent. Rifles should not be easily available to all. This is my hometown, a small community of less than 20,000. I never imagined this would happen to especially loved ones,” Martinez Delgado mentioned in a press release.

“All we can do is pray hard for our country, state, schools, and especially the families of all,” the assertion mentioned.

There had been two days left within the faculty 12 months when Tuesday’s bloodbath unfolded. The faculty district canceled lessons for the rest of the college 12 months and has established grief counseling for the survivors.

