Family Journeys From War-Torn Ukraine To Seek Asylum In Minnesota

MONTROSE, Minn. (WCCO) — A household staying in Montrose, Minnesota has been by the unimaginable to get to right here. Just weeks in the past, they have been fleeing for his or her lives, attempting to get out of Ukraine and away from the struggle to come back stick with household right here, to begin new lives after the struggle pressured them to flee.

At 80 years outdated, Valentina Bardash is beginning over. She lately fled Mariupol, Ukraine.

“We escaped in great fear. The troops bombed everything. Everything is destroyed,” mentioned Bardash. “Literally I took the shirt off my back, some documents and ran away.”

Alina Kokhan describes the life she had and the way rapidly it was torn to shreds, making it clear that, even when the struggle ended tomorrow, there can be virtually nothing to return to.

“I want to go home. I really want to go home,” mentioned Kokhan.

After weeks in Mariupol sheltering with 100 others — with out warmth, operating water or electrical energy — Bardash, her niece Natella Dzhelali, and Kokhan (Dzhelali’s niece) went for it.

“We knew we were either going to die here or we’re going to die in the road escaping,” mentioned Kokhan.

They drove west till their automobile broke down then hitched a trip to the Moldovan border — transferring from Moldova to Romania to Italy to Madrid to Mexico City, then to Tijuana the place they walked throughout into San Diego in search of asylum, then onto Minnesota. All this with two kids in tow.

And in any case that the work begins.

“They need to apply for a temporary protection status,” mentioned immigration legal professional Nadia Roife with Roife Law Group who helps them and different households just do that once they arrive right here in Minnesota. A course of that she mentioned might take months on the shorter finish.

Roife and her colleagues arrange a free authorized clinic at a church in Coon Rapids over the weekend to get paperwork going for Ukranian households attempting to begin new lives right here in Minnesota.

“They’re eager to work,” mentioned Roife.

Dzhelali was a dentist at residence, her daughter a surgeon.

“I understand that I may have to study again and I don’t know if it’s possible in my age,” mentioned Dzhelali.

But till they get on their toes, others could have their again.

“We were the lucky ones,” mentioned Dzhelali.

Roife is conscious of roughly 300 to 500 individuals in Minnesota who want this type of help. She will preserve internet hosting these free authorized clinics so long as they’re wanted.